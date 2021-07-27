Drive Traffic & Conversions: 3 Secrets Amazon Doesn’t Want You To Know [Webinar]

Wishing your ecommerce site had more organic traffic and higher conversion rates?

Want to be a dominant player in your space?

Register now for our next Search Engine Journal webinar, where you’ll learn how websites of all sizes can swipe Amazon’s top three traffic and conversion strategies.

DJ Sprague, CMO at Shopper Approved, will show you exactly how Amazon leverages the “Traffic & Conversion Stack” to drive massive conversion rates while getting tons of organic traffic in the process.

We’re hosting this webinar twice so you can select the date and time that works best for you:

Wednesday, August 4 at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 5 at 10 a.m. ET

In this presentation, you’ll learn:

How to increase organic traffic up to 400% for product or service pages and get a conversion rate of up to 75%.

What the latest consumer research says about the power of product reviews and user-generated content.

Why Google loves the “Traffic & Conversion Stack” and how they reward companies that use it.

You’ll have the opportunity to ask about your unique situation, too, in a live Q&A session.

Can’t make the webinar live? Register now and we’ll send you the on-demand version after the event.