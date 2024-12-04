Subscribe
Drive Over 150K A Month In Brand Search Volume: A Case Study

Watch on-demand as we explore real-world strategies to increase brand search volume, backed by proven case studies from top brands.

Brand traffic converts at a higher rate, has better organic click-through-rates, and seems to have a positive impact on non-brand organic ranking. But building your brand on the SERPs is time consuming…

What if you could increase your brand search volume and do it in months, instead of years?

Watch on-demand as we analyze 3 case studies that show the importance of driving brand search behavior and engagement, and how to do it in months, instead of years. We used advanced audience analysis techniques to deconstruct campaigns that drove brand search in under a year.

You’ll hear:

  • PureLinq’s simple process for analyzing an audience’s search behavior.
  • How to increase brand search using podcasts, PR, and content marketing.
    • The steps to drive brand search for a new market category.

    With Kevin Rowe, we broke down how one brand created a new market category to solve a problem with conversion rates, along with another brand that grew their volume to over 150,000 organic clicks a month.

    If you’re looking to boost your rankings and earn links instead of paying for them, you won’t want to miss Kevin’s 15 years worth of insights into reaching the audience you want.

    Check out the full presentation here.

