U.S. Agencies: Enter the U.S. Agency Awards Before Midnight Friday

The U.S. Agency Awards celebrates everything that makes an agency awesome.

From creativity and design to digital and technology, from marketing and advertising to public relations and media – we reward exceptional agencies, campaigns, and talent.

The U.S. Agency Awards is judged by an esteemed panel of leading, international digital marketing experts.

This form of peer-to-peer recognition is a valued, authentic acknowledgment of the outstanding work that takes place within the industry.

The 12 Campaign Awards recognizes and rewards individual campaigns created by agencies across multiple business sectors and in specialist areas of digital technology, marketing, and PR.

The 25 Agency Awards categories, on the other hand, are designed to recognize and reward agencies for their specialist skills and areas of expertise. Agencies that have multiple skill sets can enter as many categories that fit their competencies and match their success.

Entries are welcomed from agencies of every size – no matter how large or small your budget or how big or little your marketplace is. Categories likewise accommodate everyone.

Why Should You Enter?

The U.S. Agency Awards recognize exceptional work, which can help attract new clients and talent.

Entering, making the shortlist, and winning the awards are all opportunities for marketing, client engagement, and improving brand awareness.

Winning agencies also get a chance to shine in a 12-month U.S. Agency spotlight.

For the agency and team, winning an award is a form of personal recognition. It also contributes to success becoming an integral part of your organization’s culture and employee expectations.

This kind of recognition helps increase productivity and commitment – ultimately reducing staff turnover and dissatisfaction.

A winning team wants to remain a winning team, so the drive and determination to retain the title will see a continuation of outstanding work that could see your agency taking home trophies and accolades year on year.

U.S. Agency Awards 2021

The U.S. Agency Awards 2021 is now open for entries. Visit usagencyawards.com to download your entry form (plus, we share tips for planning the perfect award-winning entry).

2021 Dates to Remember

September 17 – Entry Deadline

– Entry Deadline October 6 – Judging Session

– Judging Session October 7 – Shortlist Announcement

– Shortlist Announcement November 23 – Winners Announcement

Entry Fees

The standard entry fee is $315.

Any organization submitting five entries will receive an additional free entry which will automatically be applied at checkout when submitted together.

Entry Process

The U.S. Agency Awards is easy to enter. Start by downloading the entry form, collate the relevant information and supporting documentation, register, and upload.

If you have never entered before, download The Don’t Panic Guide to Entering an Award, or talk to the Award Experts at Don’t Panic Events who will guide you to the categories that most apply to your campaigns and teams.

Ethical, Transparent & Respected

The U.S. Agency Awards is brought to you by Don’t Panic Events, a highly respected, ethical, and transparent team of award specialists who are proud holders of the Awards Mark Trust.

The robust two-step judging process which includes pre-scoring and a judging session ensures that U.S. Agency Award accolades can be trusted by the industry, partners, and associates.

