9 Actionable Steps to Improve Your Google Rankings

Many things have changed in SEO since Google first came online in 1998.

Today, with personalized results influenced by user behavior, location, and device, standing out in search engine results is more challenging than ever.

The one thing that hasn’t changed is this: Your organic traffic is directly tied to your search engine ranking positions (SERPs).

If your keywords rank at or near the top of Google’s search results, boundless traffic will follow. Conversely, a lack of visibility in the SERPs will leave your site struggling to attract organic traffic, regardless of its quality.

In this guide, I’ll break down actionable steps to boost your rankings.

How Long Does It Take To Improve Google Rankings?

I’m going to go out on a limb here and give you the definitive answer, “It depends.”

While I recognize this is frustrating and seems like a cop-out, it’s the truth.

SEO doesn’t happen in a vacuum and every situation offers a unique set of variables. Skill, budget, the level of competition, and how your website stacks up can all play a role in how quickly one can move the dial.

Google’s John Mueller has said it can take “several hours to several weeks” for Google to index new or updated content. However, even with drastic changes, it can take months – or even a year – to see a significant impact.

Mueller recommends:

Preventing server overload by making your server and website faster.

Prominently linking to new pages.

Avoiding unnecessary URLs like category page filters.

Using sitemaps and the URL inspection tool to speed up indexing.

The best way to rank faster? Create high-quality, useful content that searchers will love. In Mueller’s words, make your site “fantastic.”

1. Start With A Rock-Solid Technical & UX Foundation

Poor website structure and information architecture can doom even the best SEO campaigns. If your website is difficult for users to navigate and Google to crawl, your rankings are likely to suffer.

Building a solid technical and UX foundation ensures both search engines and users find what they’re looking for.

Key Technical SEO and UX Priorities:

Streamline Navigation : Make sure users can find any page on your site within three clicks.

: Make sure users can find any page on your site within three clicks. Secure Your Site : Use HTTPS to build trust and protect user data.

: Use HTTPS to build trust and protect user data. Improve Load Times : Compress images, leverage browser caching, and reduce code and JavaScript bloat to deliver a fast-loading site across all devices.

: Compress images, leverage browser caching, and reduce code and JavaScript bloat to deliver a fast-loading site across all devices. Fix Errors: Use tools like Google Search Console to identify crawl issues, broken links, and other barriers that prevent Google from indexing your pages effectively.

While Core Web Vitals (e.g., LCP, FID, and CLS) are important indicators of performance, don’t get bogged down chasing perfect scores. A site that’s technically sound and provides a great user experience will naturally outperform competitors in the long run.

Actionable Recommendation

Audit your website using Google Search Console’s coverage and crawl stats reports. Identify and fix three major issues this week, such as broken links, slow-loading pages, mobile-friendliness problems, Core Web Vitals issues, or indexing errors.

Recheck crawl stats in two weeks to confirm improvements and ensure Google can efficiently index your site.

2. Deliver Helpful, Relevant, E-E-A-T-Oriented Content

High-quality content that embodies Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness (E-E-A-T) is a cornerstone of modern SEO.

Google rewards content that satisfies user intent and offers value, so prioritize crafting pieces that answer real questions and solve problems.

Google-Friendly Content Tips

Write Engaging Titles : Use concise, compelling headlines between 135–159 characters that resonate with your audience and highlight key benefits.

: Use concise, compelling headlines between 135–159 characters that resonate with your audience and highlight key benefits. Craft Meta Descriptions : Write unique, engaging descriptions with naturally incorporated keywords, steering clear of auto-generated alternatives.

: Write unique, engaging descriptions with naturally incorporated keywords, steering clear of auto-generated alternatives. Leverage Expert Sources: Enhance your content with reputable citations, case studies, or insights from industry leaders to build authority.

Actionable Recommendation

Choose your top 3 underperforming URLs in terms of CTR or average position in Google Search Console.

Update each with a fresh expert citation or new insights aligned with search intent. Add a new section or FAQ to deepen the content. Track CTR and engagement metrics over the next four weeks to measure improvement.

3. Optimize Your Pages For Google

Making your pages engaging and search-engine-friendly requires optimizing both your content and the way it’s structured.

This involves crafting concise, descriptive titles, leveraging meta descriptions, and strategically using internal links to enhance user navigation and SEO performance.

1. Craft Unique, Engaging Titles And Meta Descriptions

Titles under 60 characters or approximately 600 pixels in width ensure full display in SERPs. Prioritize clarity and relevance to attract clicks and align with user intent.

or approximately ensure full display in SERPs. Prioritize clarity and relevance to attract clicks and align with user intent. Write meta descriptions that align with search intent and include primary keywords without overstuffing.

Avoid auto-generated descriptions; manually craft compelling snippets.

2. Use Internal Linking Strategically

Add links between relevant pages to guide users and improve crawlability.

Use descriptive anchor text to clarify the destination page’s content. For example, instead of “click here,” use “compare digital marketing tools.”

Avoid excessive links on a single page to maintain clarity and avoid overwhelming users.

3. Focus On Content Structure And Readability

Use clear headings (H1, H2, H3) to organize content for users and search engines.

Break up text with bullet points, numbered lists, and visuals to improve readability.

Include related links for deeper dives into the subject matter.

Actionable Recommendation

Identify three underperforming pages with high impressions and low CTR using Google Search Console. Rewrite their meta descriptions to align with searcher intent, incorporating primary keywords naturally.

Add at least one internal link to each of these pages from related high-traffic content, using descriptive anchor text. Monitor changes in CTR and engagement metrics (e.g., bounce rate) over the next four weeks to assess improvements.

4. Implement Schema Markup For Rich Results

Schema markup helps search engines understand your content better and enhances your visibility with rich results like star ratings, pricing details, and more.

By structuring your data, you make it easier for search engines to deliver relevant information to users directly in the search results.

Sample Schema Markup

Below is an example of Product schema markup for an ecommerce website:

{ "@context": "https://schema.org/", "@type": "Product", "name": "Organic Cotton T-Shirt", "image": "https://yourdomain.com/images/organic_cotton_shirts.jpg", "description": "A comfortable, eco-friendly organic cotton shirt.", "brand": "GreenThreads", "offers": { "@type": "Offer", "priceCurrency": "USD", "price": "19.99", "availability": "https://schema.org/InStock", "url": "https://yourdomain.com/organic_cotton_t-shirts" }, "aggregateRating": { "@type": "AggregateRating", "ratingValue": "4.5", "reviewCount": "55" } }

This code includes essential product details such as name, image, description, pricing, availability, and customer ratings, making it eligible for rich search results.

Choose The Right Schema Type

Schema.org provides various schema types designed for specific content formats, including:

Article Schema : Tailored for blog posts, news articles, and other written content.

: Tailored for blog posts, news articles, and other written content. FAQ Schema : Perfect for presenting frequently asked questions in an organized, search-friendly way.

: Perfect for presenting frequently asked questions in an organized, search-friendly way. Event Schema : Ideal for highlighting events with dates, locations, and ticketing details.

: Ideal for highlighting events with dates, locations, and ticketing details. LocalBusiness Schema : Boosts visibility for businesses with physical locations by including address, hours, and contact info.

: Boosts visibility for businesses with physical locations by including address, hours, and contact info. Recipe Schema: For recipe content, showcasing ingredients, cooking steps, and reviews.

Selecting the appropriate schema type for your content ensures better alignment with user search intent and increases your chances of appearing in rich search results.

How To Implement Schema Markup

Identify the most relevant schema type for your content (e.g., Product, FAQ, Article, or Event).

Use tools like Google’s Structured Data Markup Helper to generate schema code.

to generate schema code. Validate your markup with the Google Rich Results Test to ensure it’s error-free.

to ensure it’s error-free. Place the schema code in the <head> section of your webpage or within the HTML body.

Benefits Of Schema Markup

Enhanced Search Visibility: Stand out with rich snippets (e.g., stars, prices, and FAQs).

Stand out with rich snippets (e.g., stars, prices, and FAQs). Higher Click-Through Rates (CTR): Well-structured results attract more attention.

Well-structured results attract more attention. Improved User Experience: Users get key information at a glance without clicking through multiple pages.

Actionable Recommendation

Select one key product or service page and implement schema markup using JSON-LD format. Validate the code using Google’s Rich Results Test. Track impressions, CTR, and click performance in Google Search Console over two weeks.

Aim for at least a 1% CTR improvement, which can translate to 100+ additional clicks if the page receives 10,000 monthly impressions.

If the initial implementation is successful, expand schema markup to five additional pages over the next month, focusing on high-traffic content.

5. Optimize For Mobile-First Indexing

Google now prioritizes the mobile version of your website for indexing and ranking. Ensuring your site is mobile-friendly is no longer optional – it’s essential for SEO success.

Key Strategies for Mobile Optimization:

Responsive Design: Use responsive design to ensure your site adjusts seamlessly across all devices.

Use responsive design to ensure your site adjusts seamlessly across all devices. Page Speed: Optimize loading times for mobile users by compressing images, enabling caching, and using a content delivery network (CDN).

Optimize loading times for mobile users by compressing images, enabling caching, and using a content delivery network (CDN). Mobile-Friendly Navigation: Simplify navigation menus for smaller screens and prioritize essential links.

Simplify navigation menus for smaller screens and prioritize essential links. Clickable Elements: Ensure buttons and links are adequately spaced for touch interactions.

Actionable Recommendation

Use Google Search Console’s Mobile Usability report to identify pages with issues such as “Text too small to read” or “Clickable elements too close together.”

Focus on fixing three key problems, like adjusting text size, improving button spacing, or optimizing navigation. Enhance performance further by compressing images and enabling lazy loading.

Monitor bounce rates and mobile impressions in Google Analytics over the next four weeks, aiming for a 5% reduction in bounce rates and improved engagement.

6. Build High-Quality Backlinks

Backlinks are still critical for SEO, but the emphasis should be on quality over quantity. Links from reputable websites signal to Google that your site provides authoritative and valuable content.

That said, building backlinks isn’t an overnight win – it’s a long-term game that requires patience and consistent effort.

Strategies For Earning Quality Backlinks

Guest Blogging: Write insightful, high-value guest posts for well-regarded websites in your niche.

Write insightful, high-value guest posts for in your niche. Content Outreach: Share your top-performing guides, studies, or resources with influencers or industry blogs.

Share your top-performing guides, studies, or resources with influencers or industry blogs. Broken Link Building: Find broken links on authoritative websites and suggest your content as a replacement.

Find broken links on authoritative websites and suggest your content as a replacement. Digital PR Campaigns: Generate buzz around your brand or products to earn backlinks naturally from reputable publications.

Actionable Recommendation

Identify three high-authority websites in your niche using a tool like Ahrefs or Semrush.

Develop a targeted outreach plan to pitch high-value content, such as a guest post or a link to an existing guide or resource on your site.

Focus on offering genuine value to their audience. Track new backlinks acquired over the next three months using Google Search Console or a backlink monitoring tool, and measure their impact on referral traffic and rankings.

Disclaimer

Backlink acquisition is a marathon, not a sprint. Focus on creating high-quality content that naturally earns links, and steer clear of black-hat tactics – they’ll land you in hot water with Google.

7. Maintain Content Freshness

Google rewards websites that regularly update their content, as it signals ongoing relevance and authority. Stale or outdated information can damage your credibility and rankings.

Tips For Keeping Content Fresh

Update Statistics: Replace old data with the latest industry figures, case studies, or reports.

Replace old data with the latest industry figures, case studies, or reports. Add New Insights: Incorporate recent trends, expert quotes, or emerging tools.

Incorporate recent trends, expert quotes, or emerging tools. Expand Content: Add multimedia elements like images, infographics, or videos to enrich your content.

Add multimedia elements like images, infographics, or videos to enrich your content. Repurpose Content: Transform older posts into alternative formats like podcasts, webinars, or downloadable guides.

Actionable Recommendation

Review your top five performing pages in Google Analytics. Refresh two pages by adding updated data, insights, or visuals.

Track engagement metrics like bounce rate and time on page over the next four weeks, and aim for a 10% improvement in these key performance indicators (KPIs).

8. Enhance Local SEO For Businesses

For local businesses, being visible in local search results can make or break your bottom line. Optimizing your Google Business Profile (GBP) and using location-specific keywords are essential steps.

Key Local SEO Strategies

Optimize Your GBP : Ensure all business details – address, hours, photos, and categories – are accurate and compelling.

: Ensure all business details – address, hours, photos, and categories – are accurate and compelling. Incorporate Location-Specific Keywords : Add phrases like “best [service] in [city]” to your website’s content and meta descriptions.

: Add phrases like “best [service] in [city]” to your website’s content and meta descriptions. Encourage Reviews: Proactively ask satisfied customers to leave positive reviews on Google and other platforms.

Actionable Recommendation

Review your Google Business Profile. Add or update three photos, refine your category selection, and ensure your business hours are accurate.

Identify three location-specific keywords and incorporate them into your homepage or a key service page. Monitor local impressions in GBP Insights over two weeks to measure impact.

9. Optimize For International Audiences

If you serve users in multiple countries, international SEO ensures your content resonates with diverse languages, regions, and cultures.

Use hreflang Tags: Tell search engines which language and regional version of a page to show users.

Tell search engines which language and regional version of a page to show users. Localize Content: Translate text into local languages and adapt it for cultural nuances (e.g., currency, measurements).

Translate text into local languages and adapt it for cultural nuances (e.g., currency, measurements). Conduct Regional Keyword Research: Use tools like Google Keyword Planner to uncover location-specific terms.

Use tools like Google Keyword Planner to uncover location-specific terms. Optimize Hosting and Domains: Use country-specific domains (e.g., example.co.uk) or host your site in your target regions for faster loading times.

Actionable Recommendation

Identify your top international markets in Google Analytics. Implement hreflang tags for at least one language or region, and translate your highest-performing page. Monitor international traffic in Google Analytics over three months to track growth.

Summary: Fundamentals Remain The Same

SEO doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. Start by implementing one or two actionable steps this week, such as refreshing content, updating your GBP, or optimizing a page for international audiences.

Use tools like Google Analytics and Search Console to track your progress over the next month and adjust as needed.

SEO may evolve, but the fundamentals remain the same.

By focusing on key strategies like delivering great content, optimizing for mobile and local audiences, and building high-quality backlinks, you can position your site for long-term success.

Make incremental improvements, track your metrics, and adapt based on what works. With a consistent approach, you’ll see your rankings, traffic, and engagement improve over time.

