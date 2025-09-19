DOJ Seeks Google Ad Manager Break Up As Remedies Trial Begins

Google returns to court on Monday for the remedies phase of the Department of Justice’s ad-tech antitrust case, where the government is asking the judge to order a divestiture of Google Ad Manager.

The remedies trial follows a ruling that found Google illegally monopolized the publisher ad server and ad exchange markets, while rejecting claims about advertiser ad networks and Google’s past acquisitions.

In a statement published today, Google said it will appeal the earlier decision and argued the DOJ’s proposed remedies “go far beyond the Court’s liability decision and the law.”

What The DOJ Is Seeking

The Justice Department will seek structural remedies, which could include selling parts of Google’s ad-tech stack.

Based on reports and filings, the DOJ appears to be pushing for a divestiture of AdX, and possibly DFP, which are now combined within Google Ad Manager.

The remedies trial is scheduled to start Monday in Alexandria, Virginia, before U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema.

Google’s Counter

Google says a breakup would disrupt publishers and raise costs for advertisers.

The company proposes a behavioral fix focused on interoperability rather than divestiture.

In Google’s words:

“DOJ’s proposed changes go far beyond the Court’s liability decision and the law, and risk harming businesses across the country.” “We propose building on Ad Manager’s interoperability, letting publishers use third-party tools to access our advertiser bids in real-time.”

These elements reflect Google’s May filing, which proposed making AdX’s real-time bids available to rival ad servers and phasing out Unified Pricing Rules for open-web display.

What The Court Already Decided

Judge Brinkema’s April opinion found Google violated the Sherman Act in the publisher ad server and ad exchange markets and unlawfully tied DFP and AdX.

The court didn’t find a monopoly in advertiser ad networks and rejected claims tied to Google’s acquisitions.

Why This Matters

Should the court decide on divestiture, you might see changes in how open-web display inventory is auctioned and served, along with costs for transitioning off integrated tools.

If the judge backs Google’s interoperability plan, you can expect required access to real-time bids and rule changes that could make multi-stack setups easier without a corporate split.

Looking Ahead

Google plans to appeal the liability decision, so any ordered remedies may be delayed until the appeal is reviewed.

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock