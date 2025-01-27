DeepSeek-R1: The Open-Source AI Challenging ChatGPT

DeepSeek-R1 is a new AI reasoning model from the Chinese company DeepSeek.

Released on January 20, it offers a cost-effective alternative to ChatGPT.

Here’s why it’s DeepSeek-R1 is trending across the web right now.

Key Features

Human-Like Thinking

DeepSeek-R1 has advanced reasoning skills that help it solve complex problems in math, logic, and coding.

People praise its ability to mimic human-like thinking. It breaks problems down into smaller steps using a “Chain of Thought” (CoT) method.

As it processes its responses, DeepSeek-R1 can adjust answers in real time and experience “aha” moments while solving tricky problems.

Here’s a screenshot from DeepSeek’s research paper (PDF link) demonstrating where this moment occurred:

Here’s another screenshot more representative of what you’ll likely see when you use the web interface. This is DeepSeek’s thought process when presented with an SEO-related question:

Its chain of thought continued for numerous paragraphs before finally generating a response.

Open Source

DeepSeek-R1 is an open-source model released under the MIT license, which means anyone can use and modify its code.

This openness makes DeepSeek-R1 appealing to businesses, startups, and developers seeking affordable AI solutions.

Lower Development Cost

While companies like OpenAI have spent hundreds of millions to develop their models, DeepSeek-R1 was reportedly built with a budget of just $6 million.

DeepSeek achieved this by using data more efficiently and applying reinforcement learning strategies.

This reduced the need for large amounts of computing power, making it more affordable for end-users.

Affordable Pricing

DeepSeek-R1’s competitive pricing is another factor contributing to its growing popularity.

It’s completely free to use through chat.deepseek.com. And if your machine has the necessary specs, you can also run the model locally on your computer at no cost.

For those without such resources, DeepSeek offers a cloud-based API service at prices far below industry standards.

Is It Any Good?

While DeepSeek-R1 is praised for being affordable and open-source, opinions on its performance vary.

Many benchmarks show it performs on par with OpenAI’s o1 model in areas like logical reasoning and problem-solving.

While DeepSeek-R1 may have unseen limitations, it’s a helpful option for tasks requiring systematic, step-by-step reasoning.

Its open-source nature allows for rapid iteration, making it a dynamic and evolving tool.

What People Are Saying

The release of DeepSeek-R1 has sparked widespread discussion about its potential to democratize access to AI.

The model’s launch also carries geopolitical significance.

Analysts view DeepSeek-R1 as a demonstration of China’s advancements in AI, particularly in light of U.S. technology export controls.

By achieving competitive results with a fraction of the resources, DeepSeek highlights the growing global competition in AI.

Community Reactions

Here’s a roundup of discussions you may have missed over the weekend:

Deepseek R1 is one of the most amazing and impressive breakthroughs I’ve ever seen — and as open source, a profound gift to the world. 🤖🫡 — Marc Andreessen 🇺🇸 (@pmarca) January 24, 2025

Goodbye ChatGPT It’s only been 5 days since Deepseek R1 dropped, and the World is already blown away by its potential. 13 examples that will blow your mind (Don't miss the 5th one): pic.twitter.com/U5yElFgXaM — Poonam Soni (@CodeByPoonam) January 25, 2025

American tech bros are scrambling bc a company out of China dropped a new AI Model called DeepSeek & it’s much better & efficient & only cost them $6million to make vs the Americans spending billions.. & they made it open source so everyone can look at the code & make their own🙃 https://t.co/Q9mZU4W90w — Tori Wan Kenobi (@MajestyRia) January 25, 2025

DeepSeek stole the AI thunder: – with zero hype from CEO,

– zero "omg guys it changez everythin" influencers

– no swanky demos

– no bloated promises

– no hints at "AGI achieved internally" They did it by shipping an actual product. pic.twitter.com/QdZmQycQ7T — Michael Kove (@michael_kove) January 20, 2025

So wait wait wait , the founder of DeepSeek is basically the Jim Simons of China and was doing this LLM thing only as a side project and for $6M was able to dethrone every AI company in the world. We are so cooked LOL pic.twitter.com/qoig1bXj20 —  Q-Cap  (@qcapital2020) January 24, 2025

I asked #R1 to visually explain to me the Pythagorean theorem. This was done in one shot with no errors in less than 30 seconds. Wrap it up, its over: #DeepSeek #R1 pic.twitter.com/NYjjslK7iF — Christian H. Cooper (@christiancooper) January 20, 2025

Looking Ahead

DeepSeek-R1 represents a milestone in the AI race, offering a high-performance, cost-effective alternative to established tools.

While it may not yet outperform its competitors in every aspect, its affordability and accessibility position it as a transformative tool for many applications.

Broader Market Impact

The release of DeepSeek-R1 is impacting global markets, particularly in AI and technology. After its launch, tech stocks experienced sharp declines as investors reevaluated the need for large hardware investments.

Nvidia, for example, lost over $300 billion in market value, the largest single-day loss for any company.

DeepSeek has temporarily paused signups after reportedly being hit with a large-scale cyber attack.

This is a developing story…