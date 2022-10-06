The Death & Afterlife of Content Marketing [Podcast]

In content marketing, trust is the most critical factor. But with all the updates happening now, will this still hold, and will content marketing die off soon?

Vitor Peçanha, the CMO and co-founder of Rock Content, joined me on the SEJShow to discuss the future of content marketing.

We talked about the importance of branding in trusted content (for even zero-click searches), the “death” of content marketing, and the challenges and opportunities of building a global content marketing company.

Content marketing today, it’s like going back to our roots and saying hey, you need to generate value. It would help to recognize that brand awareness so people will remember you. That brand recall, the positive perceptions of your brain, that’s emotion. So instead of saying, “Hey, here’s a lot of ads,” we will build all this by attracting people with excellent content. So it’s the same cruise as before with the new channels, formats, and measuring methods.–Vitor Peçanha, 48:03

SEO has a straightforward response marketing mindset. People say that an ad served but not clicked is branding. With PR, if you get an article in the New York Times or Forbes that discusses your brand, but it doesn’t link to you, I think a link builder or an outreach person might be upset, but that’s a win. That’s a branded win.–Loren Baker, 35:47

Branding is a tough thing to measure. It’s something that for the last, I would say, 15 years. When you think about branding and how it is in content marketing, we have to explain that it’s not only demand generation, last click, and exact attribution. You’re building a huge asset, and you win the game when people are looking for your brand. –Vitor Peçanha, 43:30

If you acquire a company, you’re not acquiring only the revenue; you’re not acquiring only their market share., you’re acquiring their culture and their team. –Vitor Peçanha, 8:32

When we think about the customer journey, I like to say; ideally, you have to take people to your media and domains continuously. –Loren Baker, 24:39

The important thing here is to broaden your scope and think about content and SEO from a minimal perspective if there is no link, but there’s also no value. You got to believe I’m building an online presence and reputation. If I can make people go to my website because I managed to introduce a new concept, that’s a great strategy.–Vitor Peçanha, 33:17

