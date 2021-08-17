Need a new approach to demand generation? Looking for a different way of going to market?

Then join our next Search Engine Journal webinar on Tuesday, August 24 at 1 p.m. ET.

In this presentation, you’ll learn how to:

Perfectly understand and compare channel level performance using the LTV:CAC formula.

Boldly identify and emotionally connect with your exact persona at your ideal accounts.

Correctly leverage first-party data for campaign success.

Aggressively grow pipeline revenue via gift-giving and psychology.

Across millions of dollars of spend and hundreds of accounts, boilerplate “search marketing best practices” are struggling to drive customers for technology companies.

Garrett Mehrguth, President and CEO at Directive, will walk you through a new approach to customer generation and show you how you can use it to outperform your competition.

You’ll get templates, tactics, and spreadsheets used on top 1% of SaaS accounts, and have the opportunity to ask about your unique situation in a live Q&A session.

Can’t make the webinar live? Register now and we’ll send you the on-demand version after the event.