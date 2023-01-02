Creative Intelligence And Its Role In Online Advertising [Podcast]

You may have heard of artificial intelligence, but what about creative intelligence?

Alex Collmer, CEO of VidMob, joined me on SEJ Show to talk about creative intelligence and its role in helping marketers, especially in today’s market conditions.

Gain insight into how creative intelligence optimizations and data transparency can help you make the right decision when running your creative campaigns.

Find out how it plays in with privacy updates and running campaigns across various ad networks, mobile devices, and social media apps.

One of the things that creative intelligence can do is help people get a reality check on how original and unique that creative is vis-a-vis the myriad of things in the market today. It’s a tool to help people monitor culture to understand how trends are progressing and when the moment has passed. –Alex Collmer,15:34

Before, it was about getting the click to go to the site. Now everything is so intertwined. It has to be quite a chore for a creative team to fill in all the blanks and then utilize that data to alter, refresh, or make those adaptations to the creative itself. –Loren Baker, 03:54

This isn’t A/B testing. You know that that’s sort of like the thing we did yesterday. This is a whole new world and opens up visibility into the why of creativity for the first time. –Alex Collmer, 07:20

We built technology to enable people to ingest all of that creative they might be running across an account on Meta, YouTube, TikTok, or Amazon. We process those billions of creative attribute signals and pull all the performance information from those platforms. The likes, clicks, views, engagement metrics, and purchases are included. –Alex Collmer, 06:22

Intelligent creative gives people data they can react to in real-time in a software platform that enables them to be very agile in their creatives. They can optimize the market and dramatically improve the results they see from their campaigns.–Alex Collmer, 10:35

As the media side loses effectiveness, the creative side has to take over more of the responsibility. –Alex Collmer, 19:14

Alex Collmer founded VidMob, the most prominent video creation platform that enables anyone to maximize their video presence and make a brand impact. He is an engineer who specializes in technology, design, and entertainment. Alex’s multifaceted expertise paved the way for him to co-found Autumn Games, a renowned publisher of video games, before founding VidMob.

Alex is an all-around man with many passions and talents! He’s an enthusiastic husband, youth sports coach, ultra runner, and tech/digital media entrepreneur. Equally impressive are his specialties in intellectual property finance (movies, video games & music), investment/fund management & media private equity – Alex sure knows how to make the most out of life!

