16 Places To Create A Free Brand Logo

So, you’re starting a business or designing a logo for a local brand. That’s awesome. Congrats!

Now it’s time to start on the sometimes time-consuming, meticulous, and costly work of creating a brand logo. But it doesn’t have to be so difficult or expensive.

There are many platforms out there that can help you create a unique and professional logo for free.

Since a logo is a visual representation of a company’s image and can be the first thing a potential customer sees, it’s important to get it right.

That way, people can get a clear picture of the brand identity from the image you create.

When creating a logo, it’s essential to consider several things, such as color scheme, font style, and overall design.

So, here we’ve put together some of the best sites to help you get your logo ready for your brand.

1. Canva

Most marketers might be familiar with Canva as a platform to create social media posts, but it’s much more than that.

Canva is a free online tool that allows you to design graphics, whether it’s for social media posts, email marketing campaigns, blog headers, or even a brand logo.

The best part about Canva is that you don’t have to know anything about graphic design to make a logo. Simply upload photos, add text, and choose one of Canva’s pre-designed templates.

From there, you can customize the image however you want. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can even create your custom template.

Once you’ve finished designing your logo, you can save it in PNG format or print out high-quality versions.

2. Adobe Express

Adobe Express is free software that allows you to create logos online without worrying about spending money on expensive design tools like Photoshop.

There are numerous templates to choose from, including ones that allow you to create a logo for various businesses, such as clothing stores, restaurants, hotels, and more.

You can use Adobe Express to make professional-quality logos for free. However, if you want to take it up a notch, there are additional features that let you customize your logo further.

3. Tailor Brands

The Tailor Brands Logo Maker is another free and easy-to-use online tool that lets you design logos. You just need to upload your image and choose one of the templates to start designing your new logo.

Once you’re done, you’ll receive a high-resolution version of your logo ready to use on social media, websites, apps, and anywhere else you want.

The platform works best on desktop computers, but mobile devices are supported, too. If you don’t have a computer handy, you can still download the logo maker app and work offline.

4. Looka

Looka is another free self-guided logo tool you might want to check out. The software uses AI technology to help you develop creative ideas for your logo.

This is especially useful if you don’t know what you want your logo to look like yet. With Looka, you can use different fonts, colors, shapes, and images to help design a logo.

In addition, you can upload multiple files simultaneously. Once you select the type of file you want to use, you can drag and drop it into the design area.

Then, adjust the size and position of each element. When you’re finished, just hit save, and you can download your logo.

5. Hatchful By Shopify

With Hatchful by Shopify, you can upload images or choose one of the pre-designed templates.

Then, you can add text, colors, shapes, and drop shadows. Once you’re done designing, you can download your image and save it to your computer.

The best part about this tool is that there are no limitations on how many times you can access it. That way, you can use it repeatedly without having to pay anything extra.

6. DesignHill

DesignHill is a site that offers excellent design tools for free. There are many different ways to use it, including uploading images, selecting fonts, adding text, and adjusting colors.

Like with some of the other sites, there are no restrictions on how long you can use the site. Once you submit your work, you can come back anytime to make changes.

If you don’t like something you’ve created, go to your logo, hit “undo,” and start over. This way, you won’t lose hours of work because you didn’t like the font used in your logo.

7. LOGO.com

LOGO.com is a free online logo creator that allows you to make a brand logo without paying anything upfront.

You just need to upload images of what you want your logo to look like, add text, and choose colors.

Once you are done, you can download it immediately and use it however you wish.

There is no limit to how many times you can edit your logo, so feel free to go back and change things around whenever you’d like.

8. Free Logo Creator

Free Logo Creator is a tool that allows you to easily create professional-looking brand logos.

This software offers a variety of tools to help you design great logos, including a color picker, gradient generator, text editor, shape creator, vector shapes, and much more.

With Free Logo Creator, it takes just a few simple steps to create a unique logo for your brand.

9. Free Logo Services

Free Logo Services is awesome for those looking to make a brand logo without spending thousands of dollars.

They offer free logo design templates, allowing you to customize the look of your logo.

So, it could be worth checking out if you are looking for another way to make your logo.

10. Placeit

Placeit by Envato is a free online logo maker that allows you to create memorable logos without paying for design software.

With various unique designs, there are no limits to what you can make.

So, upload an image or choose one of their pre-made templates and start designing.

You can then download your logo in PNG format or send it directly to social media sites and even email.

11. Logomaker By Namecheap

Logomaker by Namecheap is a free tool you can use to create custom brand logo designs. This software allows you to build your logo design without knowing how to code.

You can simply drag and drop shapes onto the design area to create different elements of your logo. There are many options, including fonts, colors, images, and even text overlays.

If you need additional help, there are tutorials, and you can ask questions about anything related to your project on their forums.

12. GraphicSprings

GraphicSprings is another great free online tool.

All you need to do is enter some information about yourself and the type of design you want and then choose a template that best suits your needs.

If you don’t like what you see, just hit “revert” and start over again. There are plenty of options to choose from to help highlight your brand’s best qualities.

13. Logomaker

Logomaker is one of the best free logo maker tools out there.

With it, you can easily design custom logos as well as banners, t-shirts, and business cards. All you need is some creativity and imagination.

You don’t need any prior experience to use it. Just follow the simple instructions and start designing your logo today.

14. BrandCrowd

BrandCrowd is a platform where you can make your logo for free or have someone design one for you. This makes it easy for businesses to try out different concepts without spending thousands of dollars upfront.

They offer a free trial period. So, you don’t have to worry about investing money into a concept that isn’t working.

In addition, BrandCrowd also provides training videos. This helps you understand the process of designing a logo without having to do your own research.

15. DesignEvo

DesignEvo is a free logo maker that allows you to create striking logos.

All you need to do is upload your favorite photos, choose one of the pre-designed templates, add text and colors, and voila – you’re done!

The best part about it is that you don’t even need to know how to design. Open the app, select your template, add some text and pictures, and start creating.

So, whether you’re looking to create a unique logo for yourself or trying to come up with something creative for a client, DesignEvo is worth checking out.

16. LogoMakr

Logomakr is a free logo maker that allows you to design a logo in just a few steps.

All you need to do is upload your favorite image or choose one of the many pre-made templates and start designing.

Once you are done, you can download your logo in multiple formats, including SVG, PNG, EPS, PDF, JPG, and GIF.

Final Thoughts

Since logos are essential to establishing a brand, creating a unique one that will resonate with future customers is crucial.

These platforms and applications can be the first step in creating a free but eye-catching logo for your brand.

If you’re looking for a little extra help, there are tons of tutorials available online, including videos, which will walk you through each step of creating a logo from scratch.

