How To Create Content For Each Stage Of The Customer Journey [Webinar]

Carefully crafted content is key to leading your customers down the sales funnel.

But how do you make sure you’re reaching your target audience with the right content at the right time?

How do you meet your potential customers where they are – with only the information they need?

Are you prepared to meet their expectations at each stage along the customer journey?

Refining your content strategy to guide your future customers through the conversion funnel is critical, especially with so many online channels at their fingertips.

Key Takeaways From This Webinar – Learn To:

Define your market landscape.

Create a journey derived from data science.

Calculate your content gaps.

Create a content plan based on prioritization.

Join Wayne Cichanski, Vice President of Search and Site Experience at iQuanti, and Jill Perlberg, Vice President and Head of Content Strategy and Client Experience Marketing at Northwestern Mutual, as they discuss ways to optimize your content strategy to suit the structure of your unique sales funnel.

You’ll learn how to create relevant and valuable content that’s perfect for each stage of your customer’s journey.

