Core Web Vitals: A Complete Guide [Ebook]

Are you ready for Google’s Page Experience Update and Core Web Vitals – the newest ranking factors?

On May 28, 2020, Google introduced something they called Core Web Vitals.

Starting in mid-June, these Core Web Vitals will become Google ranking signals.

Core Web Vitals – which measure and evaluate the speed, responsiveness, and visual stability of websites – offer more opportunities for a rankings boost.

But only if you get it right.

Core Web Vitals: A Complete Guide

Core Web Vitals:

How to measure the three Core Web Vitals metrics – Largest Contentful Paint (LCP), First Input Delay (FID), and Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS).

Google’s insights into how Core Web Vitals work – and how they impact rankings.

In-depth exploration and explanation of LCP, FID, and CLS.

The tools that technical SEO professionals can use to measure and report on CWV performance.

EXPERT AUTHORS INCLUDE: Anna Lea Crowe, Rachel Anderson, Jamie Indigo, Roger Montti, and Matt Southern.

This guide is composed of six chapters and 132 pages of expert insights written by seasoned industry practitioners.

Core Web Vitals

