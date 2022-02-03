Want To Work At Search Engine Journal? Now Hiring A Skilled Copy Editor

Looking for an opportunity to flex your writing and editing muscles in a 100% remote role with a leading B2B publisher in the search space?

Search Engine Journal is an excellent place to share your experience and continue growing your SEO knowledge, too.

We’ve been covering the search industry and digital marketing world since 2003 with in-depth and actionable guides, tips, trends, and insights – plus breaking news and analysis from the Search Engine Journal team and hundreds of expert industry practitioners.

We serve 3 million monthly pageviews, 1.7M visitors, and half a million social followers.

And we’re looking for a skilled, professional Copy Editor with a high level of SEO and digital marketing knowledge to help make our expert content shine.

Copy Editors are an integral part of the Editorial team, approaching each piece of content with a sharp eye to editorial best practices and ensuring the best possible experience for readers.

You will work closely with our writers, editors, expert authors, and other team members on a variety of content formats throughout our publishing process.

Ours is a highly collaborative environment where emotional intelligence, a positive attitude, and the ability to take constructive feedback and run with it are essential.

Skills & Qualifications

3+ years of experience copy editing as part of a publishing house or media organization editorial team.

Strong knowledge of AP style.

Meticulous attention to detail and proven copy editing skills with the ability to adhere to deadlines.

A team player with the ability to multitask and excellent interpersonal and communication skills in English, both written and verbal.

Familiarity with project management and remote collaboration tools such as Slack, Google Drive, and Asana.

Basic HTML skills and experience using WordPress CMS are preferred.

Bachelor’s degree in English, Journalism, Marketing, or Communications (or equivalent experience).

SEO or digital marketing experience.

Strong organizational skills to manage workflow, multitask, and meet deadlines.

Copy Editor Responsibilities

Copy edit/proofread news and informational articles, ebooks, whitepapers, and reports.

Use expertise with style guides and language syntax to fix inconsistencies and errors in grammar, spelling, and punctuation.

Fact-checking information such as names, dates, and statistics.

Check text for style, readability, and adherence to editorial policies.

Work with other editors and writers to rewrite text to improve clarity and readability.

Focus on both the details and the big picture — fixing the smallest of errors that have been overlooked while respecting the overall theme and intent of the content.

Provide direction and feedback to writers when required to ensure final content is aligned with SEJ style and mission.

Ensure all formatting is correct in articles for the website.

Write captions for photos, meta descriptions, alt text, etc.

Contribute to completing additional ad hoc tasks for weekly issues and special editions.

Why Work At SEJ?

This is a full-time remote position. You will be working from home, your coworking space, an Airbnb – wherever you want.

We manage by execution or goals. So long as you get a lot of work done, we’re happy campers.

Work/life balance is essential to all of us. If you’re routinely working more than 45ish hours, you’re gonna get a friendly talking-to. We want you to be operating at 100% capacity, which means that you need to rest.

There are major opportunities for career growth with SEJ, as we are not trying to be a small business. We promote quickly once we identify talent. It doesn’t matter what your credentials are – your commitment, attitude, and quality of work design your path.

We’re also strongly anti-BS. Anyone in the company can (and is expected to) tell the CEO when she is wrong. There are no bureaucratic rules getting in the way of getting work done.

That means no micromanagement, either. Once you’re trained and have demonstrated you know your stuff, we are pretty hands-off.

In fact, if you need external management to stay on-task and motivated, we probably aren’t the place for you.

We don’t operate via intense stress or unreasonable top-down deadlines. Everyone wants you to be successful; internal politics are at a minimum here.

We are serious when we say there are no toxic people allowed. Imagine never having to interact with toxic people at work – how nice would that be?

We’ll invest in your training and career development. We want you and everyone to get better constantly.

You’ll be learning new things all the time and are strongly encouraged to invest time every day to learn, improve your system/work process, and just generally try to make your life easier.

Interested? Send your resume, portfolio, and references to editor@searchenginejournal.com with ‘Copy Editor Application’ in the subject line.

Please note that only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Image source: Shutterstock/Tetiana Yurchenko