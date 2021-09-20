Convert Leads Faster With Call Tracking [Webinar]

Are you ready to improve your sales approach and convert leads more quickly?

Inbound call processes are a goldmine, but sadly often overlooked by business leaders who just assume they have bad leads. Deliver better customer experiences through well-planned paid and organic search campaigns that use the right keywords.

Join our next Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, September 22 at 2 p.m. ET and avoid missed sales opportunities.

Franco Aquino, co-founder of REN Marketing, will be joined by Laura Lawrie, CallRail’s Principle Product Manager to discuss how call tracking can improve your lead generation campaigns, both paid and organic.

In this presentation, you’ll learn:

Common approaches that result in low customer retention and poor customer experiences.

How call tracking can help identify gaps in the sales process and improve the value of marketing leads.

How listening to call recordings can open up opportunities for new marketing tactics.

You’ll have the opportunity to ask about your unique situation, too, in a live Q&A session.

Can’t make the webinar live? Register now and we’ll send you the on-demand version after the event.