On May 25, I moderated a webinar with Carlos Meza, President and CEO of Crowd Content.

Meza shared what it takes to form an effective content strategy while keeping up with modern times.

With us spending about 473 minutes (a third of our days, almost eight hours, or at least 50% of our waking hours) consuming content or media, is content still king?

Here’s a summary of the webinar. To access the entire presentation, complete the form.

Is Content King In Modern SEO?

First, let’s go down memory lane to understand where we’re coming from and where we’re going so we can understand where modern SEO is headed.

Content In The Past

Creating content in the past looked like this:

Writing for search engines/keyword stuffing.

Using volume was a competitive advantage.

Mimicking competitors.

Because these tactics don’t give the best value to your customers, SEO techniques have changed.

Content In The Present

Intelligent SEO professionals have evolved very well and are now:

Writing based on persona.

Being intent-driven.

Using topic-clustering.

Using expertise to be more authoritative.

Becoming helpful.

Putting importance on volume.

Creating assets first before the message.

Given these current strategies, how can you love your customers even more? Let’s look at the future of content.

Content In The Future

Here are the elements of that future content. What is essential, and what will matter?

Becoming human-centric & using pathological empathy through: Relatability. Vulnerability & authenticity.

Standing out with brand, voice, and tone.

Getting hyper-personal with micro-audiences.

Using multi assets to be more interactive & creating trust through: Experience. Expertise. Effort.

Leveraging AI, ML, and technology.

Focusing more on quality over quantity.

Ultimately, it all comes down to helping the audience and caring.

[Slides] Is Content The King In Modern SEO?

Here’s the presentation:

