Conductor Raises $150M, Funding Company’s Growth In Organic Marketing Revolution

This post was sponsored by Conductor. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

Conductor, the leading enterprise organic marketing technology company, announced a $150 million funding round led by growth equity firm Bregal Sagemount.

Conductor built the #1 organic marketing platform by creating technology that helps companies increase traffic, conversions, and ROI from organic search.

It’s used by enterprise SEO, content, and web teams who leverage the technology to uncover new customer insights, transform those insights into more impactful marketing content – and measure the impact of that content, resulting in market share growth across unpaid digital channels.

“This is not only a momentous moment for Conductor, but also for the organic marketing industry as a whole,” said Patrick Reinhart, VP of Customer Success at Conductor and host of the award-winning SEO webinar series 30|30.

“We’re committed to continuing to deliver the leading technology to enterprise brands to enable cross-functional collaboration between web, content, and SEO teams,” Reinhart added.

It’s the first funding since the company bought itself back from WeWork in 2019.

Conductor has recently seen huge growth, adding customers like Microsoft, GlaxoSmithKline, and AT&T to their roster.

Additionally, they have grown their leadership team with industry veterans in the roles of Chief People Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Product Officer, and Vice Chairman of the Board.

Conductor’s technology is used by clients ranging from the healthcare sector to retail and finance. Since starting to work with Conductor, Stanley Security, a commercial securities solutions business, has increased its website traffic by an incredible 285%.

In just 8 months, BraunAbility, a leading provider of wheelchair-accessible vehicles, grew leads by 24%.

Success stories like these have won Conductor numerous awards and recognition.

The award-winning suite of tools has been recognized as the number one SEO software platform by TrustRadius and G2.

Additionally, Conductor was recognized as a leader in the Forrester Wave: SEO Platform report and is named the leader in InfoTech’s SEO Software Quadrant Report, among others.

They’ve also been recognized for their culture, having been named one of Crain’s “Best Places to Work” for nine years in a row.

How This Funding Is A Win For SEO, Content Marketing, And Business Owners

The funding represents enormous growth in the SEO and content marketing category. This investment comes at a revolutionary time for both Conductor and the world of digital marketing.

Over the past three years, the demand for digital marketing and search has grown exponentially, accelerated by the changes in consumer behavior from Covid-19. It’s time for businesses to make the shift into the online marketing space.

In 2021, 76% of CMOs listed digital transformation as their most critical focus that year, according to Forrester. A company’s online presence is now more important than ever; organic marketing is foundational to building that digital connection with consumers.

The core of Conductor is their people-first culture, where they follow an above-and-beyond playbook for their employees. For instance, every employee-owner receives world-class insurance and is offered free career training and development.

“I’m proud of the company and people-first culture we’ve built, especially over the last two years,” said Seth Besmertnik, CEO and Co-Founder of Conductor.

He added, “This funding will go even further in our aggressive efforts to hire and support the best people so we can deliver the best product for our customers.”

How This Funding Changes The Future Of Organic Marketing

Conductor will use this funding to accelerate its progress to power the organic marketing revolution.

This will enable the company to pursue M&A initiatives, expand globally in its enterprise segment, and continue to lead innovation in the organic marketing technology category.

They’ll use the funding to not only grow the platform and company but also to invest in their team.

The funding will allow more growth on initiatives like the Conductor Foundation, an employee-led, charitable organization that helps nonprofits reach their goals and make a bigger impact by growing their online presence with organic marketing.

Conductor’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion community will benefit from the funding, along with employee resource groups like Women of Conductor and workforce training for career development.

“This funding represents huge growth in our category and shows how vital unpaid channels are for brands. We will continue to lead the organic marketing industry now at an accelerated pace,” said Tom Martin, Chief Revenue Officer at Conductor.

