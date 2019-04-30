Meet Cocolyze, the SEO Tool That REALLY Simplifies Your Work

This post was sponsored by Cocolyze. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

A few months ago the SEO solution, Cocolyze.com discreetly launched, a newbie among the SEO tools.

Now, you’re probably used to page analysis and scan tools, rank tracking tools, and even backlink audit tools. But Cocolyze isn’t offering a new “all-in-one” solution.

This newcomer actually reveals some quite surprising and practical surprises that haven’t been seen before.

1. Do You Know Why You Lost a Rank Yesterday?

Who hasn’t asked themselves this question on a Friday night in panic after noticing a ranking drop on a keyword with no obvious explanation?

Backlinks problem? Internal website problem? Google update? A competitor change?

Utter panic!

Everything has been gone over with a fine tooth comb and we often still have that bitter taste of doubt and certainty.

It’s a major progress in SEO: Cocolyze tracks and monitors all ranked pages on a keyword, their positions, their backlinks, and their optimization. Every single day.

A real comparative of strengths and weaknesses, the solution simplifies our lives by registering every detected change.

It also makes it a lot easier to understand if a competitor has just benefited from a better ranking thanks to its newly added pages if the rank fluctuation is due to an error on your site or a competitor’s.

This huge amount of data reproduced in a really simple interface is essential for each of the strategic keywords that you target.

We’re wondering why we haven’t seen a solution offering this functionality before!

2. Do You Know What Your Competitors Optimized a Week Ago?

What an interesting question!

You’ve probably never asked it yourself, simply because you know it’s impossible to easily get the answer.

Every strategy must include the competitor sphere and this audit is generally done from time to time. But in this context where SEO is continually changing, it’s no longer enough to just track your competitors once a year.

Imagine knowing what your competitors changed on their page over the past three weeks to achieve this rank. It’s only by having this information that you can know which optimizations to work on.

Cocolyze offers us daily tracking of your competitors ranked pages, completely automatic and in such unusual simplicity!

This solution registers each change made by a neighboring page in the SERP every day: change to a page title, content keywords, design change, loading time – basically all aspects that impact your SEO.

We can only imagine the amount of data analyzed every day by the tool and yet the simple and refined interface allows us to easily navigate in the pages’ history.

3. You Track Your Ranks but Do You Know What Keywords Need the Most Attention?

Any good SEO project manager monitors their SEO rank tracking nearly every day.

Lots of rank tracking solutions have been developed due to the limitations of Google Search Console.

These tools alert you of a change in position, generally with a classic performance indicator: the average rank.

If you have several hundred keywords this can quickly become unnecessarily complicated where we’ll get lost in the table rows.

Cocolyze surprises us again here by introducing an interesting key performance indicator: SEO Value.

This indicator calculated by the tool ranks the positions in order of importance.

In other words, it’s able to tell you that your position 4 on keyword x is more important than your position 1 on keyword y.

The SEO Value of Cocolyze proves to be impressively effective when it comes to sorting out the keywords in order of return on investment, and this is already in the pipeline for the solution.

Cocolyze actually filters the keywords in order of value to gain, this is the value that you can gain on your SEO by increasing your ranks on a keyword vis-à-vis another keyword.

I think consultants and SEO project managers will love this indicator to prioritize their daily tasks and reporting!

4. You Crawl Your Site but Are You Analyzing the Right Pages?

Using crawl tools, tools that scan all the pages of your website to test the exploration, is indispensable.

Again, the problem comes from the sometimes ridiculous amount of suggested errors to correct: “You have 32,439 errors” (I can imagine what that to-do list looks like).

The Cocolyze solution innovates in this sector by not offering the scanning of the site from the links, but the scanning of the site from the ranked pages.

It’s thanks to this knack that the tool only analyzes the pages with high potential and automatically gets rid of the useless pages (such as the terms of service if they aren’t pertinent for you).

Of course, the SEO solution still analyzes pages that aren’t yet ranked in the case when you want to work on the ranking of a new page.

It’s therefore quite easy for Cocolyze to propose a list of strategic pages, prioritized by importance to optimize rather than the traditional crawl reports with thousands of errors that you have to sort through.

Again, a great innovation which simplifies your SEO work and has never been offered by other tools.

5. Do You Know Which Backlinks You’ve Lost and How to Get Them Back?

Cocolyze isn’t limited to Google rank and page analysis. The solution also includes a full backlinks monitoring tool, which is both powerful and fun at the same time.

You probably carry out (I hope anyway!) backlink audits. In most cases, you’ll get your best backlinks and the toxic backlinks to disavow.

As you know, getting quality backlinks is complex.

It’s for this reason that Cocolyze.com provides us with an interesting solution to retrieve the lost quality backlinks, as it’s also simpler to retrieve lost backlinks than to get new ones.

The solution tracks and analyzes your backlinks every day, providing quite interesting different scores:

The domain influence and the page influence, which measures the popularity of a page.

The Spam Rating, which measures the level of the quality of the link (a backlink referring to a popular page but of poor quality).

Thanks to these scores, the tool fetches the toxic links to disavow, new links but also, and especially, lost links, every day.

This data is very reliable.

We decided to use Majestic for the backlinks database (rather than creating our own or using another one) for a simple reason: it has the biggest database in the world, with more than 8 trillion links.

We added our own layer of analysis thanks to our algorithms of backlink scores to make it manipulable and interpret it. The solution, therefore, goes way beyond some alternatives, such as SEMrush and others.

6. How Long Do You Spend Looking for Optimizations to Do?

The answer: never enough!

Unfortunately, this is the observation that we make after discovering new mysteries, analysis after analysis.

Generally, an SEO consultant uses up to 12 different SEO tools regularly – and just as many invoices!

Cocolyze offers all the features, which allows it to offer complete dashboards and time-saving at its best.

Cocolyze offers all the features that you need, and some more. For specific needs, you can use complementary tools, but generally Cocolyze is enough to meet nearly all of your needs.

Even if this solution is autonomous (no need to link your account with Google Search Console, the data comes directly from Cocolyze), and almost meets all needs, it’s always interesting to use another complementary tool on the side to compare the data of different tools.

In terms of pricing, Cocolyze is an affordable solution – especially considering all the functionalities it offers.

Remember: Cocolyze is the first SEO solution that:

Tracks the rankings of your website and of your competitors.

Analyzes your ranked pages and backlinks.

Registers every change in order to provide one of the most complete SEO history reports in the market, for a more than affordable price for the average person.

The solution offers a 30-day free trial without a credit card, which will delight most new buffs.

Image Credits

Featured Image: Image by Cocolyze. Used with permission.

In-Post Photos: Images by Cocolyze. Used with permission.