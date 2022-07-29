CMS Market Share: Shopify Falls Slightly As Losses & Layoffs Loom

Shopify’s 0.1% loss in CMS market share this month was picked up by WordPress, with little movement across the rest of the content management systems (CMS) sphere.

Overall, WordPress is the CMS of choice for 43% of all websites and 64.3% of those that use one.

According to the source of this data, W3Techs.com, 33.1% of websites don’t use a CMS at all – at least, not one they monitor.

Shopify is the second-most preferred CMS solution and was used by 6.2% of websites with a CMS (4.2% of all websites) in July.

As in June, the top five are rounded out by Wix (3.4%), Squarespace (3%), and Joomla (2.5%).

Drupal, Adobe Systems, Google Systems, Bitrix, and Webflow are also among the top 10 CMS solutions for July 2022, although each accounted for less than 2% of the market.

Shopify Reports $1.2 Billion Net Loss & Lays Off 10% Of Staff

The slight decline in market share we see in Shopify’s July figures could pick up speed on the heels of losses and layoffs reported this week.

Shopify’s second-quarter net loss of US $1.2 billion represents $0.95 US per share, in sharp contrast to the US $879.1 million profit reported at this same time last year.

Despite a 16% YoY increase in revenue to US $1.3 billion, operating losses plague the ecommerce CMS brand.

The company reported that operating losses in Q3 and Q4 will exceed the $41.8 million operating loss the company suffered in Q2.

Shopify CFO Amy Shapero explained this is “more of a transition year, in which ecommerce has largely reset to the pre-COVID trend line.”

Meanwhile, CEO Tobi Lutke reportedly announced in a memo to employees that Shopify is laying off 1,000 people (approximately 10% of its workforce).

Lutke acknowledged that he overestimated the growth of ecommerce and that Shopify had hired too many people as a result.

WordPress Launches 6.0.1 Maintenance & Gutenberg 13.7

In WordPress news, the dominant force in the CMS market launched its 6.0.1 maintenance release with dozens of bug fixes earlier this month.

WordPress also unveiled Gutenberg 13.7, a cumulative update designed to make the editing experience feel more intuitive and natural.

Gutenberg 13.7 contains numerous refinements that improve the workflow and user interface, providing more granular control within the full site editor. Read more in Roger Montti’s article here.

More Resources:

Featured image: Paulo Bobita