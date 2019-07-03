Clients Who Pay More for SEO Services Report Higher Satisfaction Rates

A study finds clients spending above average for SEO services are more likely to be satisfied than clients spending less.

The average amount that American small businesses spend on SEO services is $497.16 per month.

According to the study, clients that spent over $500/month were 53.3% more likely to be “extremely satisfied” compared to those that spent less than $500/month.

This data is included in a study from Backlinko, who surveyed 1,200 business owners with questions related to the SEO services industry.

Here is a summary of key findings from the study.

SEO Services in 2019

When it comes to finding SEO services, most small business owners rely on referrals, Google searches, and online reviews.

Nearly 75% of business owners say an SEO provider’s reputation “very” or “extremely” important in deciding whether to hire them. The location of the service provider is also an important consideration.

The greatest expectation business owners have of SEO service providers is to help them attract new customers and, in turn, earn more money.

Business owners also expect SEO service providers to help increase brand awareness.

Apparently, a majority of SEOs aren’t meeting expectations, as only 30% of business owners would recommend their current service provider.

For what it’s worth, clients working with agencies reported being more satisfied than clients working with freelancers.

Being dissatisfied with results is the number one reason clients leave their service provider. Customer service and responsiveness was the number two reason.

As a result of all the dissatisfaction, the turnover rate for SEOs is high. Over half of clients surveyed say they’ve worked with several service providers.

For more information, see the full study here.