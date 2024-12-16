ChatGPT Update: Free Web Search, New Voice & Maps Features

OpenAI has updated ChatGPT to make web search available to all registered users. The update also includes voice search and maps integration.

With voice search, you can ask questions about current events and local information in a natural way. This feature works in multiple languages and allows for real-time queries.

Additionally, ChatGPT’s mobile apps now include maps, which can help you find businesses and restaurants near you.

Lastly, for those using ChatGPT as their default search provider, OpenAI has improved its handling of navigational queries.

Search Available For Free

OpenAI announced that the web search feature of ChatGPT, which was previously only available to Plus subscribers, is now accessible to all logged-in users worldwide.

🌐ChatGPT search 🌐is starting to roll out to all Free users today. Search the web in a faster, better way—available globally on https://t.co/nYW5KO1aIg and our mobile and desktop apps for all logged-in users. pic.twitter.com/yf6GJGAm8b — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 16, 2024

This service can be accessed through chatgpt.com as well as the mobile and desktop applications.

Advanced Voice Search Integration

A key improvement with this update is advanced voice search.

This lets you find current web information through natural conversation.

The system can now handle complex questions, including travel planning and local events. It also supports multiple languages and provides real-time information.

In a video about the advanced voice mode, an OpenAI representative demonstrates how you can have natural conversations with ChatGPT to get information about events and activities.

Search with Advanced Voice in ChatGPT, rolling out over the next week. pic.twitter.com/zCqVM5xJZX — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 16, 2024

For instance, when asked about festive activities in Zurich, Switzerland, for the week of December 23rd, 2024, ChatGPT provided details on Christmas markets, singing Christmas tree concerts, and Circus Kinelli.

The video also shows that ChatGPT can give specific information, like the days and hours of the Christkindlmarkt at Zurich’s main station.

It easily switches to answer questions about family-friendly events in New York City during the same week, mentioning the New York Botanical Garden’s Holiday Train Show and the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park.

Navigational Searches

OpenAI has improved the user experience when using ChatGPT as the default search engine in web browsers.

In another video, representatives from OpenAI explained that the company has prioritized making it faster to navigate directly to websites from the browser’s address bar.

Now, by simply typing in keywords such as “Netflix” or “hotel booking sites,” users can quickly access the most relevant links without needing to sift through lengthy AI-generated responses.

When you use ChatGPT as the default search engine in your browser, we’ve made it faster to get to where you want to go on the web. pic.twitter.com/q5N38GUPjS — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 16, 2024

Maps Addition

OpenAI has added maps to the ChatGPT mobile apps to help you find local restaurants and businesses.

This feature gives you up-to-date information, so you can easily search for and discuss options while you’re on the go.

We’re also adding maps to ChatGPT in our mobile apps, so you can search for and chat about local restaurants and businesses with up-to-date information. pic.twitter.com/bQb4zilq6p — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 16, 2024

In Summary

ChatGPT’s search features – previously Premium-only – are now free for all users.

The update adds voice search and maps, plus better direct navigation to websites.

To use these tools on the web or mobile, you only need a ChatGPT account. Voice search works in multiple languages, and the maps feature helps with local searches.

Featured Image: JarTee/Shutterstock