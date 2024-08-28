ChatGPT Outage Crashes Service For OpenAI

ChatGPT is experiencing a noticeable outage that is apparently reaching a critical point where it’s become highly noticeable. The current outage is a part of a series of outages that began on August 26th, becoming progressively serious with time.

Timeline Of ChatGPT Outage

August has seen numerous ChatGPT incidents, more than in July but so far the equaling the entire month of June. Some of the the incidents documented in July were related to the new GPT-4o language model.

In comparison, August has experienced elevated error rates, reaching a peak on August 28th where the amount of errors, Bad Gateway errors, were enough to cause a large blip on the Downdetector website.

Most of the reported problems involved ChatGPT and the website, while 4% of reported outages were on the ChatGPT app.

OpenAI Incident Reports

The official OpenAI status page has a notation indicating severe outage levels.

Elevated error rates for ChatGPT

A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results.

Aug 28, 08:19 PDT

But that’s a part of a multi-day series of incidents:

Elevated error rates for gpt-4o-mini-2024-07-18 fine-tuned models

This issue has now been resolved. Thank you for your patience.

Aug 27, 12:27 – 14:14 PDT Increased conversation latency in ChatGPT

Today, between 12:51AM – 12:51PM PT, conversations on ChatGPT experienced increased latency. This issue is now resolved.

Aug 26, 20:27 – 20:27 PD

A fix has apparently been deployed. If the outage is still ongoing for you then it may be something that has to propagate through datacenters or some other issue, perhaps related to the cloud gateway.