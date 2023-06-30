OpenAI Experiences ChatGPT Outage: Login Unavailable For All Users

OpenAI experienced several outages, including elevated error rates affecting Files and Fine-tuned model creation and the ChatGPT login becoming unavailable for logged-out users, including Plus subscribers.

Users could use the sign-in options, such as signing in with Google, but received the following message in their ChatGPT dashboard. Unlike a past ChatGPT outage, Plus subscribers were not given an alternative login link.

The same happened when accessing ChatGPT in a mobile browser like Google Chrome.

Users could log in to the ChatGPT iOS app, which was able to use Bing to check the internet for more information about the outage.

Issues with ChatGPT and logins appeared on Downdetector.

OpenAI implemented a mitigation for ChatGPT logins and continued to monitor the situation to help users gain access to the AI chatbot again.

The issues affecting Files and Fine-tuned model creation are still under investigation.

The OpenAI status page uptime indicator labeled the ChatGPT login issue as a major outage.

Users can sign up for updates via email or text to find out when OpenAI issues are resolved and get updates about the latest outages that might affect users of ChatGPT, OpenAI API, Labs, and Playground.

Featured image: Shutter.Ness/Shutterstock