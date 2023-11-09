DDoS Attacks On OpenAI Services Cause Periodic ChatGPT And API Outages

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is experiencing periodic outages, as detailed in the company’s latest incident report, reflecting an abnormal traffic pattern due to a DDoS attack.

OpenAI implemented a fix for the incident yesterday and is monitoring periodic outages.

FYI: We are dealing with periodic outages due to an abnormal traffic pattern reflective of a DDoS attack. We are continuing work to mitigate this. Follow along: https://t.co/0jqsOtchMQ The team is working very hard to stabilize right now! — Logan.GPT (@OfficialLoganK) November 9, 2023

ChatGPT And API Outages Linked To DDoS Attack Against OpenAI

The DDoS attack has reportedly been claimed by Anonymous Sudan.

OpenAI currently experiencing (its first?) major outage. Anonymous Sudan hackers are claiming it's them. They started posting about their DDoS attack as servers went down. It's down for me in the UK. pic.twitter.com/gr1GwbruJf — Joe Tidy (@joetidy) November 8, 2023

The group has posted several updates to its Telegram channel, celebrating with screenshots of various error messages from ChatGPT and offering its reasons for the attack.

The issues were initially linked to the new features recently released across OpenAI’s platform on DevDay.

usage of our new features from devday is far outpacing our expectations. we were planning to go live with GPTs for all subscribers monday but still haven’t been able to. we are hoping to soon. there will likely be service instability in the short term due to load. sorry :/ — Sam Altman (@sama) November 8, 2023

ChatGPT Error Messages

As a result of the periodic outages, ChatGPT users received various error messages throughout the day of high demand and bad gateways.

Some errors prevented logged-out users from logging in.

Others simply blocked users from accessing ChatGPT.

External Sources Confirm Outages

Downdetector shows multiple reports of outages on ChatGPT’s website and app over the last 24 hours.

Checkhost noted outages across OpenAI globally.

Second Outage On November 8

Earlier, at 5:42 AM PST, there was a major outage across ChatGPT and the API.

Initial Outage On November 7

The issues began the night before, on November 7, when partial outages began.

OpenAI’s engineering team responded promptly, implementing a series of fixes to resolve the issues.

OpenAI Maintains 99% Uptime

This incident marks a rare disruption in OpenAI’s typically reliable services.

The quick response of the OpenAI engineering team typically minimizes the duration of such outages, but the event underscores the complexities inherent in maintaining large-scale AI services.

The resolution of this outage and future ones will be particularly relevant to those who rely heavily on stable AI tools for content creation, data analysis, and automated customer service.

The robustness of these systems is crucial for the seamless operation of marketing strategies and online engagement.

For those who depend on AI-driven tools, the OpenAI outages are a reminder of the importance of contingency plans for unexpected downtime.

The Downside To ChatGPT Alternatives

Fortunately, when ChatGPT is down, users have other options to choose from.

However, as ChatGPT users navigated to alternatives like Google Bard, they found it was having problems.

Bard had some hiccups earlier… apologies to those who had trouble bringing their ideas to life… all clear now. — Jack Krawczyk (@JackK) November 8, 2023

Claude.ai users also reported downtime earlier today.

– ChatGPT Down.

– Claude Down. Who's next ? pic.twitter.com/oKWt3sux1c — DataChazGPT 🤯 (not a bot) (@DataChaz) November 8, 2023

Featured image: Vitor Miranda/Shutterstock