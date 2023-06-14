The Cost Of Cannibalization: How Conflicting Content Is Impacting Your Performance

If multiple posts on your website are competing for the same keywords, you’re essentially cannibalizing your own SEO efforts.

But why pit your pages against each other and diminish their ranking potential?

Why split your CTRs among multiple moderately-relevant pages, instead of just having one highly authoritative page?

In our upcoming webinar, you’ll learn how to:

Identify the different types of cannibalization.

the different types of cannibalization. Fix the issues caused by conflicting content.

the issues caused by conflicting content. Report effectively on the issues and more.

Tune into our upcoming webinar with Pi Datametrics and learn how to effectively combat conflicting content on your website for increased pageviews and SERP rankings.

Join search experts Jon Earnshaw, Chief Product Evangelist at Pi Datametrics, and Sophie Moule, Head of Product & Marketing at Pi Datametrics, as they discuss the ultimate cost of content cannibalization and guide you through how to remedy it.

Don’t let a simple misstep in your content marketing strategy cause your site performance to plummet.

With the expert insights you’ll gain from this webinar, you can start optimizing your content more effectively and ranking higher for your target keywords.

You’ll even have the opportunity to ask questions in a live Q&A session, following the presentation.

Don’t miss out – sign up now! Even if you can’t make the live webinar, we’ll send you a recording and copy of the presentation deck, after the event.