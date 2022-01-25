How We Built 600+ Links In 30 Days & You Can, Too

Link building is very time-consuming. Just securing 10-20 links a month can be mind-numbing.

By aligning resources, PureLinq created a link building program that provided up to a 90% response rate on email outreach without using overseas VAs or email automation.

On January 19, I moderated a sponsored webinar presented by Kevin Rowe, CEO at PureLinq.

Rowe showed a proven method for unlocking your link building potential.

Here is a quick recap of the webinar. For more details, complete the form to access the entire webinar.

What Traditionally Works In Link Building?

Before diving into how we built 600+ links, let’s level set.

By knowing what traditionally works, you can easily understand how to speed up the process and maximize your time.

Article-Based Links Work

It doesn’t matter if the site is established or new. Local businesses can consider integrating more local citations, but the article-based link still works.

The Traditional Way Of Getting 600 Links

Traditionally, the formula of 40,000 sites/(emails open rates of 11% + response rates at 3% + a placement rate of 9%) gets you 600 links.

Without a good program in place, you would need to build a list of over 40,000 sites. That alone is highly time-consuming.

You’ll need to create a good link building program to help prioritize your resources.

Elements Of A Good Link Building Program

Creating a good link building program is the key to speeding up your process and ensuring that every step helps your goal.

The traditional first step is to tackle and scale the most challenging but essential parts of link building:

List building.

Finding contacts.

Customizing emails.

Content creation.

Outreach.

Follow-ups.

Verification.

Low response rates, tailored content, and more could take you a year to scale.

So, how do you do all of this in just one month’s time?

The Faster Approach To Link Building

You can reduce the amount of time by selecting the right approach.

Narrow Down Content

Rowe’s team narrowed down content and focused on outreach and prospecting instead.

The two best scenarios that worked for them were:

Thematic Reclamations.

Unlinked Brand Mentions.

Build Relationships

Rowe’s team got a 90% response rate when using pre-defined relationships.

This 90% response rate means that to get to 600, they only had to send 700 outreach emails — instead of the traditional 40,000.

The key to that response rate is relationships.

Rowe suggests these tools to start building lists and relationships:

Muck Rack.

Pitch Box.

Buzz Stream.

Then, offer things that your future partners may need.

What works well for bloggers, influencers, authors, and publishers is giving them free crawls and finding their broken links.

You can use simple SEO tactics that they don’t know how to execute, like entire site crawls on 5,000 pages, and finding and correct all the links.

You can also recommend a WordPress plugin.

These free things are great reasons to establish a relationship.

You’ll have a high response rate as a result, but don’t ask for anything in return.

Just start building that relationship and maintain that list.

The links will come naturally.

Easily Maintain The Process With Tools

Consider building your workflows and process maps in project tools.

Rowe uses these tools to help him standardize operations for scalability:

EOS Entrepreneurial Operating Systems

Lucid Charts

Steps To Take In Link Building

Step 1: Identify the criteria: Metrics, quality.

Step 2: Search index for sites: Filter, manually review.

Step 3: Search Ahrefs: UBMs, Thematic.

Step 4: Pitch prep: Paragraph + link, angle.

Step 5: Outreach: BuzzStream list, one-to-one.

Step 6: Reconcile: ScrapeBox, Moz.com

Rowe dove deeper into other link building processes of using Google, Ahrefs, crawlers, and even building your own search engine.

Even if you do hundreds of links each month, your link building should be one-to-one.

Acing link building is your next step to learning one of the most critical factors for search engine optimization.

[Slides] How We Built 600+ Links In 30 Days & You Can, Too

Here is the presentation:

How We Built 600+ Links In 30 Days & You Can, Too from Search Engine Journal

Image Credits

Featured Image: Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal