Which team are you on, SEO or SEM?

Do you feel like everyone is in this together, or does it seem like there are some independent islands where everyone is just thinking about themselves?

Usually, the latter scenario plays out.

Many SEO professionals, dev teams, and marketers tend to work in silos and focus solely on keyword rankings or CPC ads, separately.

Me, I’m team both.

There are so many advantages to having the highest organic ranking along with an ad on the top of that SERP. And, optimizing is more effective when you’re sharing keywords and performance between teams.

No matter which team you’re on, search marketing is more effective when teams work together.

So, we’ve teamed up with the Conductor team to show you how to build a foundation of paid and organic synergy.

You’ll discover how to:

Integrate paid and organic search marketing into your marketing strategy.

Build a new paid search campaign using organic data.

Optimize existing paid initiatives with organic insights.

Michael Bruh, VP & Head of Account Success at Conductor, will demonstrate how to build a strong, synergistic organic and paid foundation.

