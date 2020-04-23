Breaking: Google Ads to Require Identity Verification

Google announced today they will begin requiring documentation of user identity and geographic location for advertisers.

The new policy is tied to their 2018 policy update requiring identification verification for political advertisements.

Requirements for Advertisers

The verification program will include:

Personal identification methods

Business incorporation documents

Possibly other items to verify who they are

Operating geography

The program will start in the U.S. and roll out globally.

Google noted they believe it will take a few years to complete verification for the entire ad ecosystem.

Certain industries will be prioritized in the phased roll out, and will be notified accordingly. They will have 30 days to submit the required verification upon receiving notice it is required.

Failure to submit the information within 30 days will result in ads being stopped.

What Changes for User Experience in Ads

Tied to this change, users will start to see disclosures on ads about the identity of the advertiser.

It will appear below the “Why this Ad?” option.

The information will include Advertiser name, country location, and a toggle option to stop receiving ads from them.

Why Google Ads Will Require Verification

In continuing strides towards ads transparency, Google is attempting to “provide greater transparency and equip users with more information about who is advertising to them,” according to the announcement from Jack Canfield, Director of Product Management, Ads Integrity.

“This change will make it easier for people to understand who the advertiser is behind the ads they see from Google and help them make more informed decisions when using our advertising controls. It will also help support the health of the digital advertising ecosystem by detecting bad actors and limiting their attempts to misrepresent themselves.”

We will continue to follow this development as it unfolds.

Today’s announcement can be found here, with further information on the program here.

Image credit: Google