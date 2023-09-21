Watch On Demand
Bing Webmaster Tools To Retire Disavow Links Feature

Explore how Bing plans to handle spammy links once it removes the disavow feature from Bing Webmaster Tools.

  • Bing Webmaster Tools will remove the disavow links feature in October 2023.
  • Bing claims its advanced A.I. can now automatically distinguish between natural and unnatural links.
  • Webmasters are advised to continue adhering to Bing's guidelines on link-related abuses.
Bing Webmaster Tools announced a significant change that could affect website owners and SEO professionals who use the disavow links feature.

Effective October 2023, the platform will eliminate the disavow links feature and corresponding API. The decision is part of Bing’s effort to streamline its services and improve user experience.

What Is The Disavow Links Feature

Initially launched in 2012, the disavow links feature offered a mechanism for website owners to indicate which incoming links should not be considered by Bing when evaluating the quality and relevance of their sites.

This feature was crucial in countering negative SEO attacks, wherein malicious entities could create or buy spammy backlinks to harm a competitor’s ranking.

Bing To Identify Spammy Links Using AI

In the announcement, Bing explained that advancements in their artificial intelligence technology have negated the need for manual link disavowal.

Bing’s updated algorithms now possess enhanced capabilities for discerning the “context and intent” behind links, thereby separating legitimate links from those deemed unnatural or unreliable.

The implication is that website owners can rely on Bing’s AI to automatically discount low-quality links, sparing them the labor and resources traditionally needed for manual auditing.

Website Owners Encouraged To Follow Guidelines

Website owners and marketers are encouraged to remain vigilant about Bing’s guidelines on link schemes, link buying, and link spamming, as failing to comply can result in a website being delisted from Bing’s index.

Nevertheless, the company reaffirmed its commitment to providing valuable information through its backlink report feature, giving website owners some insight into their link profiles.

Fabrice Canel, Principal Program Manager of Bing Webmaster Tools, concluded the statement by thanking users for their continuous support and encouraged feedback and questions via Bing’s help center or support channels.

Removing the disavow links feature in Bing Webmaster Tools demonstrates the continued increase in reliance on AI technologies, making traditional link management tools less necessary.

Featured image: IB Photography/Shutterstock

Category News SEO Tools
Kristi Hines

Kristi Hines is an Associate News Editor covering the latest news in AI, search, and social media for Search Engine ...

