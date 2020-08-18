Bing to Share Future Updates Via New Twitter Handle

Bing’s engineering team has a new home on the web for sharing official news and answering questions from site owners.

On Twitter, @MSBing_Dev will serve as a community-oriented space where SEOs and site owners can talk shop with Bing engineers.

Bing’s team is opening up this channel for users to ask questions, learn, engage, and interact directly with the people who develop the search engine.

Hello, Twitter! We're excited to join the Twitter-verse as a way for #Bing developers to talk directly to its users. Ask us questions, leave feedback, and be sure to follow for the latest updates on everything from the world of Bing. https://t.co/AWCmbtxHtm pic.twitter.com/aHDE8gHg5t — Microsoft Bing Dev (@MSBing_Dev) August 17, 2020

“Your new way to learn all things Bing,” reads the official announcement of the company’s new Twitter handle.

“Want to learn more about what’s new with Bing? Now you can get official news and updates from our recently launched @MSBing_Dev Twitter handle. This account is our way to share more of the technology we build and talk all things Bing, directly from our engineers to the people who use it.”

Bing says Twitter followers will be the first to know about latest developments, and also learn new tips and tricks with video demos.

“Whether you’re a webmaster, a tech enthusiast, or just a lover of Bing, our Twitter handle will be a great place for you to learn useful information to enhance your search-life.”

The new account is also open for direct messages, as Bing is accepting suggestions on what people would like to see from @MSBing_Dev.

What Does @MSBing_Dev Post on Twitter?

As the Twitter account still in its infancy, there are only 5 tweets published so far.

Interestingly, the engineering team’s first tweet is about a feature launched several months ago. But it’s no less relevant today than it was then.

Bing's interactive Covid-19 Tracker takes complex data sets and makes it easily accessible and actionable. https://t.co/YpX2yezbRu — Microsoft Bing Dev (@MSBing_Dev) August 10, 2020

As promised, @MSBing_Dev‘s second tweet highlights a useful tip about a lesser known search feature.

Did you know that if you're searching for a particular cuisine, Bing's recipe section will automatically pull up some of the most popular options? You can sort by calories, protein, sodium levels, popularity, and more. pic.twitter.com/xPgY0oPe1Q — Microsoft Bing Dev (@MSBing_Dev) August 12, 2020

Other tweets involve news about an Xbox partnership, a retweet of another Microsoft team member, and the announcement of this new account.

It’s a good thing Bing published an official announcement on its blog, because the @MSBing_Dev account isn’t even verified yet.

Twitter shows the account as being registered in July 2020, so it’s not like there hasn’t been time to get that blue checkmark.

I presume it’s in the works though, as it’s hard to distinguish as an official account right now.

Having a little over a hundred followers doesn’t help matters either.

Give it time and perhaps this could be Bing’s answer to Google’s @searchliaison Twitter account, which is run by Danny Sullivan.

The @searchliaison account was established a few years ago as a direct line of communication between Google and SEOs/site owners.

Since then it has been a consistent source of breaking news about algorithm updates, new search features, any known bugs affecting search results, and much more.

Bing’s @MSBing_Dev account may end up going a similar route, with the exception being we don’t know who is behind the tweets.

Having Sullivan as the official Google Search Liaison gives a human feel to the account. Especially compared to an account run by anonymous engineers.

This is new territory for Bing and it will be interesting to see how the account evolves when it starts posting more content.

