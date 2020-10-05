Bing Officially Rebrands As ‘Microsoft Bing’

Bing is now known as ‘Microsoft Bing’ after rolling out several changes which include new colors and a new logo.

Here’s a look at the updated Bing.com homepage, which interestingly features the Microsoft logo and not the new Bing logo.

All branding is subjective, but I find the updated logo and colors to be quite easy on the eyes. Especially compared to the old blocky logo.

Microsoft’s color choices have always been questionable (remember the Zune?), though I would say the blue gradient of the new Bing logo is a welcome change of pace.

Here’s an example of the new logo being used on social media where you can see how warm and inviting it looks:

Microsoft Bing is the search engine that gives back! #GiveWithBing lets you donate to causes you care about without having to open your wallet. Learn all about it, here: https://t.co/z2fRoDlKOl pic.twitter.com/yw7bUCw164 — Microsoft Bing (@bing) October 5, 2020

In a blog post where the updating branding makes its first appearance, the company says:

“That’s why starting today, you will see a shift in product to Microsoft Bing, which reflects the continued integration of our search experiences across the Microsoft family.”

Explaining its decision to add the parent-company name to Bing’s branding, Microsoft points out that many of its products are powered by Bing.

Some of those products include:

InPrivate search with Microsoft Edge

Windows taskbar searches

Work search scenarios with Microsoft 365

Microsoft Flight Simulator

And more

Bing is deeply integrated with Microsoft’s products and that’s now reflected in the new ‘Microsoft Bing’ name.

The branding appears to be inconsistently implemented thus far. The search engine is still referred to as simply ‘Bing’ in some places throughout the web, and the logo hasn’t been updated everywhere yet.

Many expected this change was on the horizon when ‘Bing Ads’ was changed to ‘Microsoft Ads’ last year.

This is arguably a missed opportunity to rebrand as ‘Microsoft Search,’ as the company seems keen on keeping the ‘Bing’ name around for the foreseeable future.