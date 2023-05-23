Bing Integrates With ChatGPT

Marking a significant step forward in AI-powered search, Bing announced at Microsoft Build 2023 that it’s integrating with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

ChatGPT will now feature Bing as its default search engine, providing users with a search experience that delivers more timely and up-to-date answers.

This integration enables ChatGPT to ground its responses in search and web data, allowing users to receive citations and learn more directly within their chat conversations.

The new functionality is rolling out to ChatGPT Plus subscribers today and will soon be available to free users through a simple plugin activation process.

Expanding The Bing Ecosystem

Bing’s integration with ChatGPT is part of a broader commitment by Microsoft and OpenAI to support and grow the AI plugin ecosystem.

The shared plugin platform enables developers to build and submit plugins that work across multiple platforms, including Bing, ChatGPT, Dynamics 365 Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Windows Copilot.

Bing’s expanded support for plugins means people will get more relevant recommendations based on conversations.

The plugins range from OpenTable and Wolfram Alpha to newly added partners like Expedia, Instacart, Kayak, Klarna, Redfin, TripAdvisor, and Zillow.

Examples of the plugins’ capabilities include the following:

Expedia will provide conversational trip planning, facilitating a seamless travel experience.

Instacart will allow users to turn Bing-planned dinner menus into shopping lists and place orders for delivery from their favorite grocery retailers.

Klarna will provide curated product recommendations to users seeking shopping advice and inspiration.

Redfin will enable users to describe their ideal home in everyday language, with Bing Chat finding suitable listings.

Bing plans to bring these experiences to Bing Chat and the Edge sidebar in the coming weeks.

Integration across Microsoft’s Copilots

Beyond ChatGPT, Bing is integrating with Microsoft’s copilots.

The newly announced Windows Copilot will leverage Bing Chat to deliver personalized answers, relevant suggestions, and quick actions across Windows 11 apps.

Microsoft and OpenAI’s shared plugin platform will also be natively integrated into Microsoft Edge, marking a first in integrating AI-powered search into a web browser.

As Bing continues to evolve, search transformation is well underway, and these latest developments are another step in the journey.

Featured image generated by the author using Midjourney.

Source: Bing