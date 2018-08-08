Bing Improves Search Experience for Hotels, Home Services, and Coupons

Bing has rolled out several new “intelligent search” features that are designed to overcome challenges when searching for hotels, home services, and coupons.

These new features will help searchers by allowing them to:

Estimate and compare hotel prices across multiple providers

Discover insights to make the right trade-offs around the price of home services

Get more savings on products through a new deals experience

Hotel searches

Bing is building on a hotel search feature it released back in May, which aggregates prices from third party booking sites. It’s now being enhanced with tips, price trends, and a comparison view.

When users search for hotels in Bing, they will now see booking tips which competing options they may not have considered.

Bing will also provide historical price trends for the date range a user is exploring.

Lastly, a new comparison view provides a comprehensive overview of pricing by hotel option.

Home Services searches

A partnership with Porch will now allow Bing to display cost ranges for home services. As prices may vary by location, data is specific to the zip code in which the user is searching from.

Bing will also help users collect quotes for home services with a simple “Get Quote” button.

Clicking the button will bring up a pre-populated request form on Yelp. Users can send a bulk request to up to 10 providers at once.

Coupons & Deals searches

Bing now aggregates deals across first- and third-party listings, which are displayed when users search for retailers or coupons.

The search engine will also display relevant insights like ‘expiring soon’, whether the offers are online or in-store only, and more.

These features are now live in the US for desktop searches only.