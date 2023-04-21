Bing Chat Introduces LaTeX Support & Improves News Grounding

Microsoft has announced several updates to its AI-powered chatbot, Bing Chat, improving its ability to handle complex mathematical expressions.

Additionally, Microsoft is enhancing the Bing Chat user experience in several ways.

Microsoft detailed the latest developments in a blog post. Here’s a rundown of the key highlights.

LaTeX Support

One significant update Bing Chat introduced is the support for LaTeX markup.

LaTeX is a high-quality typesetting system often used for producing technical and scientific documentation.

As the de facto standard for communicating and publishing scientific documents, LaTeX is known for its ability to render complex mathematical expressions with precision.

With LaTeX support now integrated into Bing Chat, you can expect to see accurately displayed mathematical equations and formulas.

This new feature helps with learning math concepts and writing technical research papers.

Reducing End-of-conversation Triggers

Microsoft is taking steps to address user feedback about end-of-conversation triggers.

Some users reported that Bing Chat would occasionally end conversations prematurely, displaying messages like “I’m sorry but I prefer not to continue this conversation” or “It might be time to move on to a new topic.”

In response, Microsoft is reducing the frequency of such instances and is continuing to investigate cases where conversations are unnecessarily terminated.

News Grounding: Enhancing The Quality of Answers To News-related Queries

Microsoft has made improvements to Bing Chat’s ability to answer questions related to news.

News “grounding” refers to the capacity to provide accurate and relevant information about current events and news topics.

With upgraded news grounding, expect more informed answers when asking questions like “What are today’s top breaking news stories?”

Microsoft says it will make further grounding improvements based on user feedback.

Bug Fixes & Technical Improvements

In addition to the major updates mentioned above, Bing Chat is receiving a series of bug fixes and technical improvements.

These include reducing unnecessary duplicative searches and minimizing errors that result in Bing Chat not responding to specific queries.

These updates demonstrate Microsoft’s ongoing effort to enhance the user experience in Bing Chat and address specific pain points.

For more information about these updates, see Microsoft’s official announcement.

Source: Microsoft

Featured Image: Sashkin/Shutterstock