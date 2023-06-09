Download Now
Bing AI Voice Chat Comes to Desktop

Microsoft announces Bing Voice Chat on Desktop, offering AI voice chat and search on the desktop

Bing announced an update to the Bing AI Chat that brings voice chat capabilities to the desktop search user interface. Voice interaction is two-way and is available in five languages.

Bing Chat is an AI chat experience powered by OpenAI GPT-4 that enables a more conversational search experience.

The AI surfaces answers to questions and the search engine offers links to websites.

Voice commands on mobile devices is an established user interface paradigm that users expect.

Interacting with the desktop computer by voice is something that’s largely been overlooked except as an accessibility feature.

Today, Bing changes that by adding Voice Chat on Desktop.

The Bing Chat box can now support five languages and more languages will be rolling out soon.

Supported Bing Voice Chat on Desktop Languages:

  • English
  • French
  • German
  • Japanese
  • Mandarin

According to the official Microsoft Bing blog:

“We know many of you love using voice input for chat on Mobile. It’s now also available on desktop by clicking on the microphone icon in the Bing Chat box.

…Bing Chat also supports text to speech answers—it will respond to your questions in its own voice.”

Migrating the voice command and interaction experience common on mobile to the desktop is an exciting development because it makes for a more seamless experience on the web, from mobile to desktop.

Microsoft was the first major search engine to integrate AI chat capability to the search experience. They are again leading the industry by bringing the voice experience to the desktop.

Might be something to keep an eye on as the future of desktop UI evolves.

Read the official announcement:

Bing Preview Release Notes: Voice Chat on Desktop

Featured image by Shutterstock/AS project

Category News Generative AI
Bing AI Voice Chat Comes to Desktop

