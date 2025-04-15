Subscribe
Beyond ROAS: Aligning Google Ads With Your True Business Objectives [Webinar]

Join us live to explore how today’s most advanced Google Ad strategies align with what actually drives business performance.

Are your paid campaigns delivering the results that really matter?

If your ad strategy is focused only on cost-per-acquisition, you might be leaving long-term growth on the table. It’s time to rethink how you measure success in Google Ads.

In this upcoming webinar, you’ll get:

  • Smarter ways to measure PPC success.
  • Tested, powerful bidding strategies.
  • Real, bigger business impact.

Why This Webinar Is a Must-Attend Event

This session is designed to help you move beyond ROAS and align your ad performance with actual business goals.

Join live and you’ll learn to:

Expert Insights From Justin Covington

Justin Covington, Director of Paid Channels Solutions at iQuanti, will walk you through the latest updates in Google Ads and how to use them to drive stronger results. You’ll leave with practical, ready-to-use strategies you can apply immediately.

From campaign structure to audience strategy, you’ll get practical steps to start optimizing your paid ads immediately.

Don’t Miss Out!

Save your spot now for clear, tactical guidance that helps your ad dollars go further.

Can’t Make It Live?

Register anyway, and we’ll send the full recording straight to your inbox.

SEJ STAFF Heather Campbell Director of Marketing at Search Engine Journal

Heather has over 20 years of industry experience and is the Director of Marketing at Search Engine Journal. Having worked ...