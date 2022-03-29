B2B Content Strategies for SEO & Beyond [Podcast]

Excellent content can be a powerful tool for the B2B world.

It’s key to know how it will benefit your company and what SEO strategies you should use.

Kameron Jenkins, Content Lead at Shopify and ex-Botify & Moz Content Marketer, joined me on the SEJ Show to discuss Content Marketing Strategies for the B2B world and how excellent content can help SEO & multiple marketing channels.

You’ll get insights into the most important factors to consider when considering B2B content strategies.

Inorganic search-focused content is a type of content but it’s not the only type of content. It’s not the only thing content can do. Content is a tool–it’s a means to an end. It’s all in like how you apply it.–Kameron Jenkins, 20:05

I have found from my personal experience that content marketers who are just really good content marketers can learn pretty much any subject matter and ramp up fairly quickly.–Kameron Jenkins, 13:54

We start with the product and its features, and that’s how we build out our themes. Basically, everything we talk about can tie back in some way, shape, or form to the product.–Kameron Jenkins, 25:49

[00:00] – About Kameron & what attracted her to Shopify.

[04:49] – Connection between online & offline Shopify.

[07:26] – How Kameron’s day-to-day content looks & how she built a team.

[12:00] – Challenges when looking for writers.

[15:06] – How to set up & communicate expectations with stakeholders.

[19:45] – Does Kameron go outside of SEO for success metrics?

[25:37] – The importance of the customer & buyer decision journey in your content.

[27:22] – What’s great about battle cards.

[32:04] – The difference between small company and big company content strategies.

[39:56] – How to update older content.

[43:56] – How to identify content decay.

[45:53] – What is in a content brief?

[48:20] – Important content marketing strategy considerations for small companies.

[53:31] – Tips for integrating vertical targeting into your content strategy.

Resources mentioned:

Gong – https://www.gong.io/

Articles Kameron wrote on SEJ – ​​https://www.searchenginejournal.com/author/kameron-jenkins/

Prioritizing refreshes is super important. I would dive down to the granular level of what keywords have we lost the most positions for in this post. –Kameron Jenkins, 41:49

Search sometimes can be very tough. Patience is a virtue but patience doesn’t always have a seat at the table.–Loren Baker, 15:23

What we’re doing right here is not only just helping you rank but it’s helping you close every lead that you’re getting in from various different funnels.–Loren Baker, 23:58

Connect with Kameron Jenkins

Kameron Jenkins is the Content Lead at Shopify. In previous roles, she’s been Director of Brand, Content & Communications at Botify, the SEO Wordsmith at Moz, and the VP of SEO & Content Strategy at a digital marketing agency that serviced local and multi-local businesses across the country.

Drawing from her experience, Kameron loves any opportunity she gets to talk about SEO, content strategy, and digital marketing. Add to it topics about SEO for local businesses, and navigating organizational challenges/opportunities.

Connect with Loren Baker, Founder of Search Engine Journal:

