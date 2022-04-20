Video Aids 95% Of Enterprise B2B Buyers In Conversion [Survey Results]

When it comes to engaging and converting B2B buyers, video is an essential tool in your marketing arsenal.

Fully 95% of B2B buyers say video plays an important role in their moving forward with a purchase, according to new survey results from Brightcove and Ascend2.

Researchers polled over 300 B2B decision-makers in organizations generating more than $50 million in revenue across North America and the United Kingdom.

These findings give us a glimpse into the decision-making processes of enterprise B2B buyers today, and how the availability of video impacts which products and services they ultimately purchase.

How Video Helps B2B Buyers Make Decisions

According to 70% of respondents, video is the best content format for creating awareness of business-related problems.

B2B buyers turn to video to learn more about products and services they’re considering, to learn how to solve a problem, to better understand a problem they’re having, and more.

Here are the top seven ways survey respondents said videos are most helpful:

Video is a high-impact medium, respondents said, with 70% agreeing that video makes the most impact over other content formats.

Video Is Great For Building Trust & Awareness

93% of B2B buyers say that video is important in building trust in a company’s ability to deliver on its promises.

97% of recent video viewers say that they would be more receptive to sales communication from a business after consuming their video content.

88% of B2B buyers surveyed have watched videos to learn about a company’s products or services in the last three months.

It’s a helpful format for making complex topics more interesting and easier to understand, as well.

In fact, 81% of respondents said they prefer to see an explanation of a complex product or service in video format.

These were the top sectors/topics where B2B buyers prefer video over other types of content:

What Types Of Videos Are B2B Buyers Watching?

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of B2B buyers said video is the most useful format for researching potential solutions for the problems they’re trying to solve.

But what types of videos may resonate best with your B2B audience?

These are the types of video most viewed by enterprise B2B buyers in the last 3 months, according to the survey:

Product review videos

Product demos

Tutorials and training

Live videos including webinars

Educational videos

Brand stories

Industry trend roundups

Customer testimonials

Thought leadership interviews

Other Key B2B Video Marketing Takeaways

Among other B2B video insights, this survey finds that:

83% of B2B buyers would rather tour a product via video over written format.

92% of B2B executives prefer to be introduced to a sales representative via video over written communication.

52% of B2B buyers stated that interactivity features such as links to other content, choose your own journey experiences, and like/dislike buttons matter most to them when it comes to elements included in a business-related video.

Download the full report from Brightcove for more enterprise B2B survey findings on how much speed and load time matter, the impacts of video on loyalty and advocacy, how video stacks up again webinars and other content formats, and more.

