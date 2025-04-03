Automattic Terminates 16% Of Workforce

Automattic announced that Matt Mullenweg is terminating 16% of Automattic employees, citing the need to increase productivity and the capacity to invest. The company is currently in a period of growth and profitability, six months after more than 8% of employees resigned.

The announcement explains:

“We have reached an important crossroads. While our revenue continues to grow, Automattic operates in a highly competitive market, and technology is evolving at unprecedented levels. To support our customers and products, we must improve our productivity, profitability, and capacity to invest.”

The decision to terminate the employees is not based on survival or avoiding decline but rather it’s about becoming more profitable than they already are by squeezing more juice out of less oranges. One can imagine how much this must sting for the Automattic employees who were terminated, given that they enjoyed working at the company enough decline the severance package Mullenweg offered six months ago.

Automattic Software Engineers Let Go

Several former Automattic software engineers were posting on LinkedIn hoping to find new jobs.

A Special Projects Engineer named Mike Straw posted:

“Hi everyone! I was part of a sizable group of folks that were suddenly laid off at Automattic today. So, I’m seeking a new role and would appreciate your support. If you hear of any opportunities or just want to catch up, please send me a message or comment below. I’d love to reconnect. hashtag#OpenToWork”

Just three weeks ago he had posted this:

Read Automattic’s announcement:

Restructuring Announcement

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Serg64