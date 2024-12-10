Automattic Acquisition Will Bring AI Into WordPress

Automattic announced the acquisition of WPAI, a company that creates AI-powered functionalities that make WordPress easier and more efficient to use. The core technologies of the current apps will be integrated into new offerings by Automattic.

WPAI

WPAI released it’s first product, CodeWP in 2022. CodeWP was an AI integrated development environment (IDE) for developers, enabling them to quickly generate code that’s optimized for performance and WordPress standards.

The second app produced by WPAI is AgentWP, released in August 2024. AgentWP was an autonomous AI agent that could proactively take action such as as making design changes. It indexes a website and is able to improve WordPress website workflow from content to code generation.

The technology of both apps will be integrated into WordPress.

According to the announcement by WPAI:

“We are excited to combine forces with Automattic to push the boundaries of how we can apply artificial intelligence to be more impactful on the CMS that powers the majority of the internet,’ says James LePage. ‘By integrating our technology and research with current and future Automattic products, we’ll be able to accelerate towards our goal of making WordPress, the Operating System of the Web, more accessible to everybody.”

Automattic explains:

“WPAI is an AI startup, focused on building AI solutions for WordPress. The brilliant founding team behind it—James LePage, Greg Hunt, and Ovidiu “Ovi” Iulian Galatan—will be joining Automattic to lead the exploration of applied AI as an interaction paradigm for WordPress. They’ll be working on testing, building, and integrating innovative AI solutions into the core ecosystem to redefine how users and developers work with WordPress.”

