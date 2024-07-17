Anthropic Announces Free Claude AI Chatbot For Android

Anthropic announced the release of a new Claude Android app that uses their powerful Claude 3.5 Sonnet language model. The app is available free (with usage limits) and also with paid plans.

Anthropic Claude

Claude is a powerful AI chatbot that offers advanced reasoning, can do real-time image analysis, and can translate languages in real-time. Claude 3.5 Sonnet is Anthropic’s most advanced language model, introduced in late June 2024.

According to Anthropic:

“Claude 3.5 Sonnet raises the industry bar for intelligence, outperforming competitor models and Claude 3 Opus on a wide range of evaluations, with the speed and cost of our mid-tier model, Claude 3 Sonnet. Claude 3.5 Sonnet sets new industry benchmarks for graduate-level reasoning (GPQA), undergraduate-level knowledge (MMLU), and coding proficiency (HumanEval). It shows marked improvement in grasping nuance, humor, and complex instructions, and is exceptional at writing high-quality content with a natural, relatable tone.”

Claude By Anthropic Android App

The Claude AI chatbot app is currently available for iOS and now it’s available from the Google Play store for Android users. Downloading and signing up is easy. Once signed in and verified users can start using Claude absolutely free. I downloaded it and gave it a try and was pleasantly surprised at its ability to help create a ramen recipe from scratch. A cool feature of the app is that it can continue chats from other devices.

The official announcement described various ways it’s useful:

“Use Claude for work or for fun. Whether you’re drafting a business proposal between meetings, translating menus while traveling, brainstorming gift ideas while shopping, or composing a speech while waiting for a flight, Claude is ready to assist you.”

Download the Claude by Anthropic Android App from Google Play:

Claude by Anthropic

Read the official announcement:

Claude Android app