Amplify Your Facebook Group With These 7 Marketing Ideas

The social media landscape is constantly changing and evolving.

And while it’s important to keep up with those changes, you should keep one thing in mind – there are still some things that stay the same.

One of those things is the importance of having a strong presence across multiple channels. This includes established digital marketing channels like Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Finding ways to maximize your presence and reach your target audience on each platform is crucial.

For example, another way to expand the use of Facebook is by creating a Facebook Group.

A Facebook Group is an excellent place for people to share their thoughts and interests, and build relationships.

Facebook Groups provide a private forum where members can interact with each other through posts, comments, photos, and videos.

They are a great way to stay connected with your community.

Facebook Groups also provide a place where businesses can share information and promote their brand. They’re an incredibly useful tool for businesses to get feedback from their customers and grow their audiences.

In this guide, you’ll learn why it’s useful for brands to have a Facebook Group, how to create one, and some helpful marketing tactics so you can start growing your group.

Why Should You Create A Facebook Group?

A Facebook Group could be a great place to start if you’re looking to connect with other businesses or individuals with similar interests.

They provide a place where members can ask questions and get answers from experts.

Facebook Groups are also excellent for getting customer feedback or sharing information with other members.

Plus, they can give your business access to a larger audience of potential customers.

However, some businesses neglect the importance of having a strong community, which can result in lower engagement rates.

The key is finding the right marketing strategy that fits your brand.

A thriving community means that members are engaged.

Engagement comes in various forms, such as likes, comments, and shares.

To see higher engagement rates, you should focus on providing value to your group members.

The number of people who join a group varies depending on its purpose.

For example, a public group has thousands of participants, whereas a closed group is usually smaller – sometimes fewer than 100 members.

How Do You Create A Group On Facebook?

So, we’ve piqued your interest. Here’s how you can create a Facebook Group in a couple of simple steps:

To create a group on Facebook, go to the top right section of Facebook and select Group.

Then, enter the name of the group you want to create and hit Create Group.

After that, you will choose the privacy settings for the group.

Then, when you finish, this will bring up a form where you can add members to your group.

Click Add Member next to each person you want to join the group.

After adding all the members, click Save Changes. And then click Create.

There you have it, a Facebook Group.

Now you can add rules to your group, as well as a cover photo and description.

Next, you’ll want to add admins to your group since they will be the people managing the group.

Now we’ll explore how to create a thriving community around your brand.

You can increase the reach of your group using these seven social media marketing tactics.

7 Facebook Group Marketing Tactics

1. Add Facebook Link To Key Pages

If you already have a blog, it’s an easy platform to promote your Facebook Group.

Not only does this provide people with another way to connect with you, but it also helps spread the word about your group.

You can even ask members to join the group and post reviews of your products or services.

You can also add a link to your Facebook Group on the contact page of your website or add it to the navigation or sidebar.

Some other great places to link to your Facebook Group include pinning a graphic with the link to Twitter and on your Facebook Page, your YouTube channel, and your brand’s Instagram bio.

Since Pinterest and Instagram are more visual in nature, you can create a graphic promoting your Facebook Group and share it.

Brands should aim to periodically post about the group across social media.

You can also try promoting it in other Facebook Groups within your industry or even related community groups.

Additionally, you can add the link to your group (and your other social media handles) to your email signature.

This way, people can easily join your Facebook Group or follow you on social media directly from your email.

2. Post Polls, Surveys, And Quizzes

An excellent and quick way to engage your audience is through polls, surveys, and quizzes.

Question-based content is a great way to get people talking in your group while learning valuable insight about your members and target market.

You can use them to ask followers what topics they want to hear more about in your group or to find out which products people like best.

These engagement tactics are also a great way to find trends related to your brand, giving you more ideas for social media posts.

And the good thing about surveys is you can collect user emails for your subscription list.

You can add a giveaway or discounts for your brand to increase engagement and motivate people to take your quizzes or polls.

3. Welcome Email Series

Try promoting your Facebook Group in the welcome series email for new subscribers.

You can add the link to each email in your series to accomplish this.

Or, in one of the emails, you can talk about the Facebook Group and go more in-depth about the benefits of being part of the group.

In the same email, you can discuss the other social media platforms your brand uses and highlight that it’s important to follow them to see the new products and discounts that may arise.

That way, anyone who reads the email has the opportunity to join your group or find their preferred way to stay up-to-date on your brand.

4. Use Topics From The Group

By monitoring comments and reviewing engagement through your group insights, you can find topics to use in other content – including upcoming social posts.

Facebook Groups are also a great vehicle for promoting new products and services.

When you launch a product or service, you can share it on social media and within your group.

You’ll be able to get feedback from your group on your new release and answer any questions your audience might have.

5. Utilize Facebook Insights

Facebook Insights help you understand what people like about your group, how they use your content, and where they come from.

It also shows how many people visit your group and how often they interact with your posts.

You can also use Facebook’s Insights to find the best times, days to post, and when you have the most active users.

This way, you’ll be able to ensure your members see the posts and get more engagement.

You can even schedule posts like you would for Instagram or your Facebook Page so that you have content already loaded in the queue.

6. Craft Facebook Live Videos

Facebook Live videos help your audience build familiarity with your team and brand.

They can also help start more conversations in your group and get people excited about your brand.

Some ideas for Facebook Live videos are tutorials with your products, letting the audience in on an upcoming product release, behind the scenes look at what you’re working on, or answering audience questions.

7. Collaborative Marketing

One way to help grow engagement is to let people promote things such as other groups, products, or services within your Facebook Group.

You can set aside one day a week and allow people to tag their business in the comments.

Facebook Group members can also share their successes using your products or service.

You can collaborate with influencers or group members to create posts promoting your brand and sharing products they enjoy.

Takeaways

You shouldn’t rely on paid advertising alone to grow your Facebook Group organically.

Instead, try methods for building and nurturing authentic community among the members of your group.

Focus on creating content that resonates with your audience and sharing it within your Facebook Group and across social media.

Post pictures of your products, share blog posts, and find ways to better engage with your online audience.

The key to growing your group organically is consistency.

Make sure that you post regularly and consistently engage with your audience.

When you do, you’ll build a solid foundation of trust and loyalty among your members, which will help you attract new members interested in joining your community.

More resources:

Featured Image: focal point/Shutterstock