Americans Know About ChatGPT But Few Use It, Survey Finds

As artificial intelligence permeates our lives, public awareness becomes increasingly significant.

In this article, we delve into a recent survey by the Pew Research Center that explores American adults’ familiarity and experiences with ChatGPT, an open-access online chatbot known for its versatile and human-like responses.

Here’s a glimpse of the study’s key insights:

The extent of American adults’ familiarity with ChatGPT.

The percentage of Americans who have used ChatGPT.

How Americans have used ChatGPT.

American users’ opinions on the utility of ChatGPT.

Join us as we navigate the public perception of AI, guided by the findings of Pew’s study.

ChatGPT: Familiar Yet Unexplored

The Pew Research Center study reveals that most American adults have heard of the AI chatbot ChatGPT, though a small portion has tried it.

Approximately 58% of the U.S. adult population knows ChatGPT, but only 14% have interacted with it.

Most people who have engaged with the chatbot find it at least somewhat helpful.

Demographic Differences in Awareness

Familiarity with ChatGPT is not uniform across the American population.

The study finds notable demographic differences. Among adults with a postgraduate degree, around 80% have heard about ChatGPT, compared to 71% of those with a bachelor’s degree and 59% of those with some college education.

Only 41% of those with a high school education or less are familiar with the AI.

Household income plays a role in awareness levels, with individuals from more affluent households being more aware of ChatGPT.

Racial and ethnic disparities are observed, with Asian adults being more likely to have heard of ChatGPT.

The study finds 78% of Asian adults reported some familiarity with the ChatGPT. This figure starkly contrasts the approximately 60% of White adults and roughly half of Hispanic or Black adults who said the same.

Gender and age correlate with awareness. Men and adults under 30 are more likely to have heard about ChatGPT than women and those 30 and older.

How Americans Use ChatGPT

Of the Americans who have heard of ChatGPT, 19% have used it for entertainment, 14% for learning, and a smaller number have used it at work.

There’s a strong correlation between age and usage. Young adults (under 30) aware of ChatGPT are likelier than those aged 65 and older to have used the chatbot for entertainment.

As for the utility of ChatGPT, American views are varied.

Approximately a third of those who have used it find it extremely (15%) or very useful (20%), while 39% deem it somewhat valuable.

Around a quarter of those who have tried it find it not very (21%) or not at all useful. Interestingly, younger adults tend to find ChatGPT more useful than older adults.

Despite its utility, ChatGPT has faced criticism for sometimes producing inaccurate answers, fabricating information, and citing nonexistent sources, making it seem that these falsities are real even to the people it engages with.

These findings highlight the importance of using AI responsibly and ensuring its reliability and adherence to ethical standards.

The Future of AI Usage

Despite the relative lack of uptake among Americans, the swift rise of ChatGPT has brought to the fore many questions about the future of AI in our daily lives.

The ongoing conversation about ChatGPT’s use and potential misuse reflects broader societal debates. Some see AI as a helpful tool for educational and work purposes, while others believe it should be used primarily for entertainment.

Conclusion

As AI evolves, public opinion and usage patterns will change.

The Pew Research Center’s survey provides a snapshot of current perceptions and uses of ChatGPT, and these findings will undoubtedly shape the ongoing conversation about the role of AI in society.

Future studies are needed to track changing attitudes and behaviors as Americans get more familiar with using AI in everyday life.

Source: Pew Research Center

Featured image generated by the author using Midjourney.