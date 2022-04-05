9 Amazon Copywriting Tips For Higher-Converting Titles & Bullets

Like Google, writing for the Amazon marketplace has its quirks and best practices to help more potential buyers find your products.

If you want to ensure that potential customers easily find your listings, you’ll need to tailor your titles and bullets to the Amazon algorithm compelling to customers.

Compared to the Google search algorithm, Amazon search is fundamentally different.

The ecommerce giant prioritizes its search listings in an entirely different manner optimized specifically for ecommerce and buying online.

Customers who come to Amazon find the products they wish to purchase through search, which means they have already decided the type of product they’d like to purchase in advance.

These buyers are already “bottom of the funnel” prospects in the marketing funnel, so you’ll have to tailor your Amazon marketing to this specific stage in the customer journey.

This is where high-converting copywriting is essential.

We will explore nine tips you can implement and use today to start writing better titles and bullets for your Amazon listings leading to more customers and happy buyers in the process.

1. Diligent Keyword Research

Keyword research has always been an essential part of search engine optimization. Still, when it comes to keyword research for the Amazon marketplace, there are several additional factors you have to consider.

Remember that you want to focus on keywords with stronger buyer intent, as Amazon’s traffic tends to be customers ready to buy or at the bottom of the marketing funnel.

You can use third-party tools such as Helium 10, Merchant Words, and Sellzone to help identify search volume.

However, you want to prioritize keywords that will bring the most qualified buyers to your listing over words with the highest search volume.

Once you have identified the most relevant terms for your product, you can prioritize based on search volume.

Use a combination of your own brainstormed keyword research and reverse ASIN searches for your product and close competitors.

When you’re doing your keyword research, you should “triage” your keyword list and identify the most important keywords that describe the primary benefits of your product and the problem it solves for your customers.

Also, look at the keywords your competitors are ranking for as well as those you wish to rank for,

Generally, your most important keywords will go into your Amazon title.

After writing your title, sprinkle your primary keywords into your bullet points.

You can use a tool like Helium 10’s Scribbles to ensure you include all of your high-priority keywords into your list and don’t unintentionally remove any important keywords when rewriting listings.

2. Understand Your Audience

To be successful in the Amazon marketplace, you need to know the keywords you want your product to rank for, but you must also know and understand your audience’s motivations and desires.

How will your product solve your future customers’ problems or satisfy their needs?

Identifying the key buyer of your product is vital on Amazon.

It’s also important to remember that the primary purchaser of your product may be completely different from the end-user.

For example, you don’t sell teenage deodorant directly to teenagers.

For this product, the teenager’s mom will be the primary buyer for that particular product.

Understanding these critical points about your audience will help you craft higher converting listings.

First, we identify the top five benefits our customers need to know.

We outline what we want to say and then craft the title and bullets to convey that message, including the maximum number of root keywords, while keeping the content readable and appealing to the potential buyer.

Customers need to know the dimensions of your product, but they also need to see why your product is better than your competitors.

3. Balance Persuasion With Traffic

When writing for Amazon, we have two equally important goals that directly compete with each other.

The first goal is to include as many keywords as possible in our listing to ensure we index for the maximum number of keyword phrases possible.

This is why you often see so much keyword stuffing in Amazon listings.

The second goal is to guarantee that once that traffic arrives through our “keyword doors” and sees our listing, customers can quickly identify whether our product is for them and that the copy is persuasive enough to get them to purchase.

For most brands, keyword stacking (repeating the same keyword) will not be the most effective way to rank your product.

Amazon has said in their help documentation that words do not need to be repeated in each phrase type to index and rank.

For example, Suzies White Chocolate and Nut Fudge Bar will index for:

White Chocolate Bar.

White Fudge Bar.

Nut Fudge Bar.

Using the most similar phrasing to what your customers would use to find your product can help Amazon find your product relevant to those most important keyword phrases.

So, whenever possible, mimic the match type your research estimates your best customers would type into the search bar.

The key to balancing keywords with persuasion is to identify and focus exclusively on the keywords most relevant to our product.

Once these keywords are determined, your primary task is to write persuasive copy and sprinkle those keywords in without detracting from your message.

Finally, when writing your bullet points, go back and verify that they answer all of your customer’s burning questions right off the bat.

This will help your listing become crystal clear and let prospective buyers see what your product does straight away.

4. Keyword Rich Titles

Keywords in your title play a significant role in organic and paid search, and how your keywords are phrased can make a big difference in how your product launches.

It is important to prioritize your primary keyword phrases in your title. According to Brandon Young, 8-Figure seller and CEO of Data Dive, an amazon product research and listing optimization tool: