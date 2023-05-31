AI Domain Name Generator & AI Writer Announced by Web.com

Web.com, the all in one web services destination, announced two new AI-based tools that help users choose a domain name and provide content ideas.

While the AI Writer tool is for customers, use of the AI Domain Name Generator is free and available for anyone to use without having to sign up for anything.

Web.com AI Tools

Web.com is a provider of hosting, domain, website building, SEO, security and email services.

It’s also an ecommerce platform, essentially a one-stop destination for everything needed to launch a website.

So it’s a natural fit to introduce an AI-based tool that helps customers at the beginning of their website journey when choosing a domain name.

Content ideas for product descriptions, article excerpts, and content for blogs is also a useful addition that should help their users leverage OpenAI technology.

AI Writer

Web.com’s AI writer is a tool that’s exclusively for their customers.

The tool works with an easy to use step by step interface.

First a user selects the the type of content that is needed and then it prompts selections for contextually relevant options like important keywords or the tone of the content.

It creates the following kinds of content:

Article

Landing page

Meta descriptions

Meta titles

PPC ad

Product description

Product details page

Services page

Social post

The AI writer also works in the following twelve languages:

Arabic

English

French

German

Hindi

Italian

Japanese

Mandarin

Polish

Russian

Spanish

Ukrainian

I asked Web.com if the tool can automatically insert product descriptions and meta descriptions.

They answered:

“Not yet, the in-product AI Writer feature generates the copy for you, you can customize it to your liking and then you copy and paste it. However, that kind of integration within the website builder will be coming in the next phase of the product.”

This is how the tool works:

“It was developed for entrepreneurs and small businesses looking for an easy way to create content for their websites, social pages, blogs, product descriptions, and digital marketing campaigns without having to write it themselves. The AI-powered tool offers a variety of content prompts and interfaces depending on content needs, making it easy to tailor content to specific needs (e.g., emojis for social posts). Other customizable elements include design tones, keywords, and multilingual content generation in over 10 languages, including English, Spanish, French, and Mandarin, so creators can create websites even in a language they aren’t fluent in.”

The AI Writer tool is based on OpenAI, so it’s a convenient way for customers to access these tools within their workflow.

AI Domain Name Generator

The AI domain name generator is a public tool that helps users brainstorm domain name ideas.

It leverages OpenAI technology so anyone familiar with prompting ChatGPT will immediately feel comfortable using this tool.

But the tool is so easy to use that someone who is new to generative AI should be able to use it.

What makes this tool interesting is that the AI domain name generator is open for use by anyone, you don’t have to be registered user or customer to take advantage of it.

I gave it a try and by describing the kind of business the domain name is for and it generated some pretty good keyword-based domain names.

My preference tends toward brand name domains.

So I updated the prompt by adding, “Don’t use keywords for the domain name but rather give me an evocative brand name.”

And it worked!

Web.com described their tool:

“Traditionally brainstorming and manually searching for available domain names can be time-consuming and labor-intensive. By combining AI with our expertise and experience as one of the largest domain name providers in the world, Web.com offers small businesses a more efficient, creative and tailored approach to finding the best available and relevant domain names. A customer can provide a few words to describe their business, and the AI-powered Domain Name Generator gives the best ideas on domain names, significantly reducing the time and effort required to find a relevant domain name.”

The AI domain name generator is available here.

