.AI Domain Migrated To A More Secure Platform

The Dot AI domain has migrated to a new domain name registry, giving all registrants of .AI domains stronger security and more stability, with greater protection against outages.

Dot AI Domain

.AI is a country-code top-level domain (ccTLD), which is distinct from a gTLD. A CCTLD is a two letter domain that is reserved for a specific country, like .US is reserved for the United States of America. .AI is reserved for the British Overseas Territory in the Caribbean, Anguilla.

.AI Is Now Handled By Identity Digital

The .AI domain was previously handled by a local small business named DataHaven.net but has now fully migrated to the Identity Digital platform, giving the .AI domain availability from over 90% of all registrars worldwide and a 100% availability guarantee. The migration also provides fast distribution of the .AI domain in milliseconds and greater resistance to denial of service attacks.

According to the announcement:

“Beginning today, .AI is exclusively being served on the Identity Digital platform, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for what this means for Anguilla. The quick migration brings important enhancements to the .AI TLD like 24/7 global support, and a growing list of features that will benefit registrars, businesses and entrepreneurs today and in the years to come.”

Read the full announcement:

.ai Completes a Historic Migration to the Identity Digital Platform

