AdRoll & WooCommerce Partner To Offer Unified Marketing Solution

AdRoll, a major advertising platform, and WooCommerce, an open-source ecommerce platform for WordPress, have formed a strategic partnership.

This alliance will allow brands to better track and reach online shoppers across multiple channels through coordinated campaigns.

The shared goal is to help brands boost conversions and drive revenue by targeting potential customers across websites, social media, and other platforms.

By joining forces, AdRoll and WooCommerce intend to provide a unified solution that maximizes return on ad spend and captures more sales.

Enhancing Customer Engagement and Increasing Conversions

The integration of AdRoll and WooCommerce enables merchants to add tracking pixels to their websites easily.

This allows real-time monitoring of customer actions like adding items to their cart or viewing the checkout page.

Merchants can use the collected data to create customer profiles based on their shopping journey.

These profiles allow merchants to target customized ads and emails to specific segments.

Further, the integration pulls product information into the AdRoll platform. This lets merchants show advertisements featuring the products website visitors showed interest in.

User-friendly Marketing Automation Setup

AdRoll’s integration with WooCommerce enables marketers to set up and launch personalized marketing campaigns without requiring developer support.

The integration facilitates the straightforward configuration of AdRoll’s marketing automation templates, designed to assist businesses in meeting key marketing objectives such as converting cart abandoners and re-engaging with website visitors who browsed but did not purchase.

The automated workflows combine display and social ads on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, and email to influence shopper purchasing behaviors.

Vibhor Kapoor, President of AdRoll, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating in a press release:

“We are thrilled to partner with WooCommerce to help their merchants increase sales and revenue. AdRoll’s mission is to democratize marketing technology for all sized brands, and this integration enables busy marketers to leverage their data to create personalized, cross-channel campaigns quickly and easily.”

Steve Deckert, Interim VP of Strategic Partnerships at WooCommerce, shared similar sentiments. He said:

“We are excited to bring AdRoll’s proven expertise in retargeting and cross-channel marketing to our merchants. The integration helps them leverage their data to create personalized campaigns that increase sales and revenue, and we are looking forward to seeing the results our merchants will achieve with AdRoll’s platform.”

Integration Availability

The integration between AdRoll and WooCommerce is now available and can be set up by merchants within minutes.

Merchants can find more details about this partnership on the AdRoll website or the WooCommerce marketplace.

Featured Image: II.studio/Shutterstock