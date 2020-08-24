Enjoyed the Search Engine Journal eSummit in June?
Don’t worry – we’re bringing the eSummit experience to our next webinar!
Join us on Wednesday, August 26, at 2 p.m. ET for two actionable sessions in one webinar.
Session 1: Dominating Your Ecommerce Category in 2020: What You Need to Know
In this session, Jeff Deutsch, Marketing Director at Longtail UX, will share three proven personalization must-haves in ecommerce to meet customer expectations.
Discover how to:
- Disrupt online retail with landing page personalization.
- Grow new customer acquisition from search by 92%.
- Reduce the cost of acquisition by up to 64%.
Session 2: How Online Stores Can Drive Organic Traffic with On-Page SEO
In this session, Anna Crowe, Assistant Editor at Search Engine Journal, will show you high-impact on-page SEO tactics that can help drive more organic traffic, including:
- Anatomy of an optimized ecommerce product page.
- Keyword research for buyer intent.
- URL structure and parameters best practices.
- Meta title and descriptions for increased CTR.
- Image optimization for improved reach.
- Content for product and category pages.
Plus, you’ll walk away with an essential on-page SEO checklist.
I will host a live Q&A session following the presentations.
See you soon!