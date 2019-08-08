A Google Bug is Preventing the Indexing of New Content

Google is currently experiencing a bug that is preventing newly-published from being indexed.

The company confirmed it’s aware of the bug and is in the process of resolving the issue.

We're aware of reports of indexing issues that are impacting some sites beginning earlier today. We'll provide another update when we have more information to share. — Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) August 8, 2019

It sounds like Google is trying to downplay the impact of this bug, as “some sites” apparently refers to all sites that have published content today.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because the exact same bug was affecting Google’s index back in May.

The issue eventually got resolved, but it certainly did impact publishers for a brief period of time, just as I’m sure they’re being impacted right now.

There’s nothing publishers can do right now other than wait for the problem to be fixed on Google’s end.

This latest bug also affected Google’s URL Inspection tool, however, Google has confirmed that specific issue has be resolved.

A large part of this issue has been resolved – in particular, the URL Inspection tool should be working normally again. We're currently still working on resolving the remaining issues and will update here once we have more to share. Thanks for your patience! — Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) August 8, 2019

With that problem being fixed, publishers can try manually submitted URLs to Google’s index using the inspection tool.

Although I cannot confirm at this time whether or not that will accomplish anything.

