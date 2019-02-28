80% of Consumers Love Chatbots? Here’s What the Data Says [STUDY]

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a new study, 80% of consumers are having positive chatbot experiences.

Location marketing platform Uberall surveyed more than 1,000 adults throughout the US to find out how they feel about interactions with chatbots.

Some key findings include:

40% are interested in chatbot experiences from brands

36% of consumers think chatbot accuracy needs to improve

38% of consumers think brands should use chatbots for deals, coupons, and promotions

Curiously, nearly 60% of those surveyed still lack strong enthusiasm for the technology despite their positive experiences.

Florian Huebner, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Uberall, speaks to this discrepancy:

“There’s definitely growing interest in branded chatbot experiences, but most consumers still need convincing. Many are wary, either because chatbot technology in the past was not advanced enough to ensure a good experience, or because consumers worry chatbots could easily become another spam channel.”

So the greatest challenge marketers face right now is not how to use chatbots, but convincing consumers to use them in the first place.

The study shows that brands seem to be getting it right when it comes to delivering a positive and useful chatbot experience.

Though there are areas to grow, particularly in the areas of artificial intelligence and natural language processing.

When asked what elements of chatbots needed improvement, 43% of respondents said chatbots need to work on their accuracy in understanding what customers are asking or looking for.

Other responses include:

27% want chatbots to a get human customer rep involved where needed

19% want chatbots to hold a more ‘human’-sounding, natural conversation

10% simply want to see more chatbots, saying there are not many opportunities at the moment

For even more data about what consumers think of chatbots, read the full study here.