40% of LinkedIn Members Visit the Site Every Day, Engagement is up 60%

LinkedIn has released an ebook for social media managers that contains an updated list of stats about the platform.

In making a case for why social media managers should prioritize LinkedIn, the company presents the following statistics.

LinkedIn Traffic & Engagement

Engagement on LinkedIn is “booming,” the company says.

LinkedIn now has 610 million registered members

40% of LinkedIn users visit every day

Comments, likes, and shares are up 60% year-over-year

Views in the LinkedIn feed are up 60% from last year

Mobile LinkedIn sessions are growing 57% year-over-year

Over 130 thousand articles are created on LinkedIn every week

Business Leaders are on LinkedIn

“On LinkedIn, we’ve assembled the right audience,” the company says.

It backs up that statement with the following data:

Executives from all Fortune 500 companies are LinkedIn members

61 million LinkedIn users are senior-level influencers

40 million LinkedIn users are in decision-making positions

About 45% of LinkedIn article readers are in upper-level positions (managers, VPs, Directors, C-level)

LinkedIn Drives Traffic and Generates Results

What sets LinkedIn apart from other networks, the company says, is that it attracts professionals driven to exchange ideas and grow their careers.

It’s also a platform that generates meaningful business results.

45% of all social media traffic to a company’s homepage comes from LinkedIn.

71% of people use information from LinkedIn to inform business decisions

LinkedIn is the most trusted social platform globally, according to Business Insider’s Digital Trust report

50% of LinkedIn members are more likely to buy from companies when they have engaged in their social channels

For further data, along with detailed information about how to use LinkedIn effectively, see the company’s official ebook here.